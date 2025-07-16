The pointless logos on travel websites

In this week's episode of Which? Shorts, we tell you which badges, logos and acronyms you need to look out for when booking a holiday. We also point out which ones are a nice to have, and which ones are utterly pointless.



Listen here to the full episode, written by Kate Pasola and read by Ollie Auguste.

We bring you new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Start planning better holidays right here. Sign up for our free monthly Travel newsletter



Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.

A transcript of the show can be found here .

A version of this article was originally published in the July / August 2025 issue of Which? Travel Magazine.