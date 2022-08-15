7 things people regret most about their kitchens

Whether your kitchen has seen better days and needs a little TLC or you need to plan a whole makeover, overlooking small but crucial details could leave you frustrated with your newly fitted kitchen.

We asked Which? members* to tell us their biggest regrets about their kitchen, so you can avoid making the same mistakes and design decisions.

Find out what they were and use our expert kitchen planning tips to be among the 44% who regret nothing about their kitchen.

1. Not enough kitchen storage

Not having sufficient cupboards and drawers to stash all of your pots, pans and food was a gripe for 13% of kitchen owners in our survey.

Redesigning your kitchen is the perfect time to make your cupboards, drawers and shelves work better for you.

Think about whether you need more storage than you currently have and what you plan to put where. If you have a lot of gadgets to store, deep cupboards are essential.

Fitted kitchens come with lots of options, including built-in spice racks and corner cupboards with pull-out shelves.

To make the best of the space you have, consider the layout of your kitchen and see our tips for maximising kitchen storage in small kitchens.

2. Not enough space on kitchen worktops

One in eight kitchen owners in our survey said they regretted not having more kitchen worktop space.

Think about where you prepare food in your kitchen – for example, next to the hob – and make sure you'll have enough room to cook comfortably.

Also consider how many appliances you plan to have out on the worktop, where they will sit and how much space this will leave you.

If you're working with a small space, items that are only used occasionally could live in cupboards, freeing up work surfaces.

Some owners of small kitchens we spoke to have chosen flat hobs, so that they can place a chopping board on top to give more flexibility.

Find out more about different worktop materials and which will work best in your kitchen.

3. Not enough kitchen power sockets

If you're keen to have the latest kitchen gadgets, having enough power sockets to accommodate them comfortably is a must. But 5% of people felt that they didn't have enough power sockets in their kitchen.

First, make sure you have sufficient sockets for your large appliances, including your cooker, fridge, freezer, washing machine and dishwasher.

Most people also use a kettle, toaster and microwave regularly, so these should be quickly and easily accessible with power sockets conveniently positioned for them.

You might also have a coffee machine, breadmaker, food processor, stand mixer, blender, grill, slow cooker, steamer or other small appliances to take into account.

You should use a qualified electrician for any electrical work and avoid overloading sockets.



4. Position of the kitchen cabinets

Where units are positioned in your kitchen, including whether they line up and how they sit alongside appliances, doors, windows and other furniture influences both the look and functionality.

You can choose from a range of storage options inside your cabinets, including racks, hooks, plate stackers, pull-out shelves and pull-down baskets, as well as standard shelves.

Getting these in the right position is also key to making your kitchen practical and functional.

Some 4% of people in our survey felt they hadn't got this right.

Use our kitchen planning guide to work out how best to position the units to fit the shape of your kitchen.

5. Not choosing better-quality materials

We've heard from kitchen owners whose worktops have warped, the paint has bubbled or flaked off doors, or whose units haven't stood up to daily use as well as they had hoped, and 3% wished they had chosen better-quality materials because of this.

There's plenty of choice: laminate worktops are usually the cheapest and come in a variety of finishes, while you could instead opt for much pricier granite or real wood.

With an eye on your budget, consider spending more on the most visible areas and using less-premium options for areas where you're unlikely to see them.

Find out how much a new kitchen costs.

6. Not enough kitchen cupboards or drawers

Besides those who regretted not having enough storage, another 3% said that they would have liked more kitchen cupboards.

If space is tight, consider cupboards that reach up to the ceiling, although bear in mind you might need a step to reach items on the top shelves.

Drawers are also a good way to store items and can be easier to access than cupboards, so it's important to consider what items you have and how you use them.

7. Not the best kitchen layout

In our survey, 7% of Which? members were frustrated with their kitchen layout.

Good planning is key to ensure the best results and nowadays most companies rely on 3D software to help you plan.

Some experts recommend keeping the space between your fridge, sink and cooker at seven metres or less, so cooking is as convenient as possible. This is sometimes referred to as the 'kitchen triangle'.

This means that you should be able to easily reach all areas and not have stretch to get what you need.

Think about how you use your space to help you make the most of it. You could also consider a kitchen island to make one of the triangle edges.

If you have a small kitchen and need some inspiration, check out our guide.

How to design a kitchen

Many fitted kitchen firms offer planning appointments or online tools so you can create your own plan.

If you're starting out, consider:

How much space cupboard and appliance doors will need when open to make sure they don't knock into each other or get in the way.

The height of worktops and cabinets, and whether it's convenient for you.

Whether you want a table, breakfast bar or kitchen island.

Your kitchen's constraints, including its size and where the doors and windows are, will influence your decisions if you're not planning any structural work.

See more planning tips and check our tips to see if a second-hand kitchen would be right for you.

Which? kitchens research

*We surveyed 1,049 members about their kitchens in June 2022. We also surveyed 1,111 Which? Connect panel members online in February 2021 who had a kitchen fitted.

