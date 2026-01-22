7 handy tips for washing gym clothes

Whether you've been a die-hard gym fan for years or have just committed to a new workout plan, managing sweaty workout gear can be time consuming and tricky.

So how should you clean whiffy tops and damp shorts to keep them in pristine condition? Most activewear is made from synthetic fabrics, like acrylic or polyester, so it's best to wash them slightly differently to other items in your wardrobe.

Read on for our top tips on washing your gym clothes so you can get a sweat on without worrying about the aftermath.

Good cleaning starts with a good machine. Discover the best washing machines according to our tests

1. Let sweaty clothes breathe before washing

While you might be tempted to bundle all of your sweaty, smelly clothes straight into the laundry basket after a workout, it's not a good idea.

Without leaving space for sweat to evaporate, bacteria and smells can linger, creating a horrible cocktail that even the most powerful washing machine might struggle to remove. So even if you wear a 'clean' outfit back to the gym, you might still find yourself trying to work out what the awful odour is (hint: it's probably you).

Airing them out for a few hours before washing is your best bet, whether that's outside on the line or indoors on an airer. You can even pre-soak particularly smelly items in a mix of white vinegar or baking soda and water. Just make sure to thoroughly rinse them before washing, as white vinegar is acidic and can damage your machine, and baking soda can cause skin irritation.

Why do gym clothes stink even after washing?

Gym clothes are built to trap sweat by drawing the moisture away from the skin to help you stay cool and dry. However, this means that body oils are also drawn into the fabric fibres of your workout clothes.

That bacteria and sweat will cling onto the fibres for grim life, so anything less than the perfect washing routine means your garments might begin to smell when your body begins to warm up.

You need to make sure you're wearing the correct gear for your workout, too. A cotton t-shirt might be comfortable, but it's not a good choice if you're going to be sweating lots, and will result in a pile of damp, smelly clothes that are tough to rescue.

Need to up your laundry game? Our expert highlights five laundry habits to stop immediately

2. Turn clothes inside out

Bacteria will collect (and multiply) anywhere that's warm and wet. To this end, your sweaty armpits are excellent breeding grounds, and all this – as well as an unwanted buildup of antiperspirants and deodorant – ends up on the underarm of your workout kit.

For your washing machine to stand the best chance at removing all of this, turn your tees inside out before tossing them into the drum. This way, the grimmest part of your garments are directly exposed to the water and detergent circulating in your machine.

Washing your clothes inside out will also help to protect them from pulls and snags, and prevents the colours from fading over time. It's worth doing up any zips too, as they can also cause snagging.

Be a smarter consumer free newsletter Choose well, buy better and save money with the Weekly Scoop. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

3. Separate your load

If you can, try to wash similar fabrics in the same load. This means separating things like cotton t-shirts and towels from synthetic workout leggings, shorts or jackets.

Practically speaking, this means far less guesswork when choosing which cycle on your machine to use, as there are usually dedicated options for both of these fabric types. There are other benefits too, like preventing lint and stray threads from cotton items from sticking to your gymwear.

It's worth always remembering that workout clothes are much more delicate than a lot of other fabrics, so chucking them into a mixed load with heavy things like denim is a recipe for snags, tears and other damage.

Our guide to washing symbols explained drills down into what to look for on garment care labels

4. Use less detergent

If you've just peeled off layers of smelly gym kit, it can be tempting to be super liberal with the laundry detergent, but too much will cause you problems.

Detergent can build up in layers on your clothes, trapping the bacteria, rather than banishing it, and creating lingering smells. Sometimes items will smell fine at the end of a cycle but begin to smell as soon as you put them on, as the heat and moisture from your body creates the perfect environment for bacteria to start multiplying again.

Try using around half the amount of detergent you would use for a standard load. And if your clothes are really smelly, try soaking them in a mixture of white vinegar and water before washing (as we recommend above) to help neutralise odours. Don't add white vinegar directly to your machine though, as it can degrade the rubber and plastic parts.

Discover the best and worst laundry detergents to help you look after your clothes

5. Skip the fabric conditioner

We don't advise using fabric conditioner full stop, as we believe it creates more problems than it solves, but it's especially unnecessary – potentially even damaging – when you're washing sportswear.

Each time you use fabric conditioner, it creates a synthetic layer on top of your clothes which can make your clothes feel soften in the short term, but also traps odours and bacteria. So while it might mask any smells initially, as soon as you start working out again the true scent of your kit will be revealed.

The care labels on most sweat-wicking fabrics actually advise against using fabric conditioner, as it can block the pores that help to sap moisture away from your skin during a workout.

Find out why our laundry expert doesn't use fabric softener

6. Choose the right program – and temperature

Exposing your gym gear to high temperatures can degrade the fibres over time and even make fabrics less stretchy, which isn't ideal.

Using the synthetics program on your machine is the easiest choice when washing sportswear, as most operate at lower temperatures (30°C or less) to prolong the life of your garments. Synthetics programs usually have reduced capacities too, so you don't need to hunt around for extra items to make the load worth doing.

A lot of washers now offer dedicated sportswear cycles too, which tend to use cool water, lower spin speeds and longer wash times. Alternatively, a delicates cycle is also a good choice if your machine doesn't offer a sportswear option.

The ideal temperature for activewear is generally 30°C, but even as low as 20°C will do the job in most cases – especially if you use a liquid detergent as they dissolve instantly, whereas powder may leave a residue at cooler temperatures.

Find out what else you can wash at a cooler setting, and what can withstand more heat, in our washing machine temperature guide

7. Don't use the tumble dryer

There's no point in avoiding heat during the washing process to then throw your gym gear into the tumble dryer and hope for the best.

The harsh, drying heat you find inside tumble dryers can really deteriorate the elastane found in the waistbands of stretchy leggings or cycle shorts – and nobody wants to discover that in the middle of an intense weightlifting session or long training run.

Instead, choose to let your activewear dry on a clothes airer indoors or on the line outside, if the weather is nice. This will help to better protect the fibres and help your items last for as long as possible.

Discover what other items should never go in the tumble dryer

More sports kit cleaning tips

How to wash trainers

For starters, read the care label – it should have information on whether your trainers can go in the washing machine or not.

Then remove the insoles (they're often made of a synthetic foam that takes a long time to dry) and remove the laces, so that the machine and detergent can really get into the nooks and crannies.

Add a towel to the drum to absorb the hard impact of the tumbling trainers – this should avoid damage to the drum or the trainers themselves.

Finally, select a cooler cycle, around 20°C, to avoid colour fade or shrinkage.

For further advice, read our guide on how to wash trainers (8 things you should never do)

How to clean your exercise or yoga mat

Depending on what your yoga mat or towel is made from, it might be able to go in the washing machine. Depending on what your yoga mat or towel is made from, it might be able to go in the washing machine.

Many yoga towels, designed to be used during hot yoga, are made from microfibres and can go in the washing machine on a cold wash. For hard, rubber-like yoga mats, you'll need to wipe them down with a disinfectant to clean them and stop smells developing.

Avoid using any abrasive chemicals or scrubs, as this could damage the rubber or plastic of the mat and cause it to peel away over time.

And even if your mat says it's machine washable, don't cram it in if it doesn't fit, as it won't clean properly and could damage your appliance. Consider taking it to the launderette instead.

You might be surprised to find out what can go for a spin in your washing machine

How to wash boxing gloves

Unfortunately no matter how smelly, dirty or sweaty your boxing gloves get, you shouldn't put them in the washing machine or tumble dryer.

The heat and water will ruin the leather on the gloves, while the saturation can cause mould and mildew to develop during the long drying time.

But all is not lost – you can prevent smells in the first place by wiping down the gloves with a cloth after every use and spraying disinfectant (made for sportswear). Leave the straps open so air can circulate and the smell can escape, and don't leave your gloves stuffed in a bag between uses.

To find out how to wash everything from bras to Uggs, read our full guide on how to wash your clothes