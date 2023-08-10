ULEZ expansion and charge explained: is my car compliant?

London's Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is set to expand on 29 August, with drivers across the capital - and those visiting - facing a daily charge of £12.50 if their car doesn’t meet the required emissions standard.

Originally launched in 2019 and covering the same area of central London as the congestion charge zone, the ULEZ was first enlarged in October 2021, and was extended to the boundaries of the North and South Circular ring roads. However this latest expansion is the largest yet, bringing all London authorities within the M25 into the clean air zone.

Unlike the congestion charge zone, which remains unchanged, the ULEZ operates 24 hours a day, almost every day of the year (the exception being Christmas Day).

Read on to find out exactly where the zone applies and make sure you're not caught out by the changes.

Head to our guide to the best electric cars to find a model that’s emissions-zone exempt.

What is ULEZ?

The ULEZ was brought in to tackle air pollution and lower vehicle emissions – particularly harmful NOx and particulate matter - within London.

It means that if a vehicle doesn't meet emissions standards, the daily charge applies. It has also become a template for similar clean-air zones in Bristol and Birmingham.

The latest ULEZ expansion, in London, has proved controversial but, in July, the High Court ruled it was lawful.

What are ULEZ cameras?

Automatic number plate recognition cameras can identify cars driving both in and out of the zone (as well as within it), with a daily £12.50 charge applied to vehicles that don't meet the required ‘Euro’ emissions standard for their fuel type.

Currently, petrol cars have to meet the Euro 4 official standard, which was introduced in 2005.

Diesel cars are penalised more heavily due to their greater particulate matter emissions and must meet the much newer Euro 6 standard (2014 onwards), which saw many diesel vehicles fitted with additional exhaust-cleansing technologies.

Drivers who fail to pay the ULEZ fee are liable for a £180 penalty charge, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

ULEZ Map

The map below shows the size of the latest ULEZ expansion.

Source: TfL

Find out more about how we test car emissions and find out how your car performs, with our low-emission cars check tool.

ULEZ number plate checker

The London Mayor’s office claims around 84% of cars registered within the Greater London area already meet the required emissions standard and won’t be charged.

If you’re concerned your car is too old to meet the necessary emissions limit, it’s worth remembering car manufacturers often build models to comply with emissions laws well ahead of time, so your car may still be compliant. Use TFL’s ULEZ number plate checker to find out.

If your car isn't compliant and the ULEZ expansion has prompted you to buy a new set of wheels, browse our best cars for 2023. For more affordable options, check out our pick of the best cheap cars, including a selection of used cars under £5,000.

ULEZ grant application scheme

From 21 August, the ULEZ scrappage scheme will allow anyone living in one of the 32 London boroughs or the City of London to apply for a grant to scrap a non-compliant vehicle.

The grants will be worth up to £2,000 for a car and £7,000 for a van.

There will also be increased grants for some small businesses and charities, as well as disabled people who need a wheelchair accessible vehicle.

For more information on the grant payments, visit the Transport for London website .