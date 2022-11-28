'Virgin Media didn’t warn me I’d lose access to my emails'

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

I recently got locked out of my Virgin Media email account, which I'd been using since 2002.

I followed the instructions to change my password, but with no success.

When I called Virgin Media, it asked me to phone back in five days. When I called back five days later, I was given the same instructions. This happened four times.

I followed Virgin Media's complaints procedure, but was simply routed back to the same call centre.

Could you please help me get a resolution?

Anne-Marie Dawson

Put to Rights

Manca Virant, Which? researcher, says:

Our emails hold a wealth of important information, so losing access to them is a big inconvenience.

When Which? contacted Virgin Media, it told us Anne-Marie's email account had been locked to protect the account and other users after suspicious activity was detected.

This usually means that a device connected to the account is suspected to be infected with malware, or that the account was sending spam.

Virgin Media said it would provide Anne-Marie with a temporary password, which she could use to unlock her account.

However, she only received this after we sent several follow-up emails.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: ‘We apologise to Ms Dawson for the delay in restoring access to her email account. The issue has now been resolved.'

This article originally appeared in Which? Computing magazine as part of our Put to Rights series that investigates readers' problems.

