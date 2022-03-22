Watch: How to get tissue out of clothes

Just one rogue tissue left in a pocket can leave your entire load of washing covered in tiny white specks, which can seem practically impossible to remove.

It happens to the best of us, and there's a number of 'hacks' online that claim to be the best way to get tissue out of clothes using vinegar, aspirin or your tumble dryer.

But some of these methods aren't that safe and could damage your clothes or the environment.

Six steps to remove tissue from clothes

Here's how we'd recommend getting rid of tissue residue. See our video to watch these steps in action.

Vigorously shake off as much of the tissue as possible. If you want to try the aspirin method, dissolve four tablets in a bucket of water and soak your clothes for an hour or two. Put your clothes on a quick rinse cycle. Dry as normal. Once dry, use a lint roller or sellotape wrapped around your hand to remove any lingering lint. If you used the aspirin method, dispose of the water in your garden away from drains.

Some websites recommend soaking your washing in vinegar to remove tissue lint, but vinegar can damage the rubber seal on your washing machine and vinegar isn't suitable for delicate clothes.

Avoid putting tissue-covered clothes in the tumble drier too, as this can be a fire risk.

How to remove detergent residue from clothes

Laundry detergent can give your clothes a clean and fresh scent, but too much of it can leave your clothes feeling slimy or sticky after a wash.

Sometimes detergent stains can occur if your machine hasn't properly rinsed the load. Make sure to check your clothes for stains while wet - dried washing powder can be hard to remove.

To remove excess detergent, we recommend soaking the item of clothing in a bowl with a solution of one cup of vinegar to four cups of water (skip the vinegar if your item of clothing is delicate, for example silk or wool). Leave the clothes to sit for a few hours before washing on a warm cycle and rinsing.

To prevent future staining incidents, try to avoid using too much detergent in your washes, and make sure you're using the correct detergent for your clothes and washing cycle.

If you suspect the problem lies with your washing machine, check that your detergent tray and water pump aren't blocked. And take care not to overload the barrel, as this will restrict the detergent draining.

What's the best way to make laundry smell good?

Leaving your clothes in your washing machine for longer than eight to twelve hours risks them becoming smelly and growing mildew, so we'd always recommend removing clothes as soon as possible after washing them.

Here's some other ways you can ensure your laundry smells great after washing:

Use a scented fabric softener.

Don't overload your washing machine.

Dry clothes thoroughly and quickly, either with a tumble dryer, outside on a washing line, or with help from a radiator or airer.

Keep your washing machine clean.

