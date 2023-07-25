Watch out for dodgy Facebook ads offering free train travel for a year

Fraudsters are trying to lure victims with the promise of free train travel for a year.

These dodgy Facebook ads claim Network Rail is giving away 150 travel cards, and all you need to do to get one is complete a survey and pay a small delivery fee.

Read on to learn about how to spot and report scam ads on social media.

Dodgy Facebook adverts

Scammers are creating ads for fake travel cards to steal your personal and financial information. If you see the below ad on Facebook, don’t click on the link.

A scam Facebook ad offering free travel cards

If you do click it, you’ll be taken to a dodgy website which asks you to provide your name and location, and answer five questions. This site also contains fake reviews about the ‘amazing’ offer.

A phishing website claiming to offer free travel cards

Once you’ve completed the survey, you’ll be asked to play a game where you pick a box to ‘win’. Unsurprisingly, whichever box you click will be the winning one.

You’ll then be taken to a page which asks for your name, address and bank details to make a payment of £3 to cover postage. If you enter your details, you’ll be giving them to scammers.

The information you provide can be used to scam you now or at a later date. For example, a scammer may call you some weeks or months down the line claiming to be from your bank. They’ll use the details you’ve previously handed over to convince you the call is genuine.

We've reported this dodgy ad to Facebook.

How to report scam ads on Facebook

While you can’t stop seeing ads on Facebook, you can manage them by clicking on your profile, then ‘settings,’ and ‘accounts centre.’ Under 'ad preferences,’ you can manage what ad topics you want to see more or less of.

To report Facebook ads, select the three dots on the ad and select ‘report’.

If you give away bank details or lose money to a scam, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your card and report the scam to Action Fraud . If you’re in Scotland, inform Police Scotland by calling 101.