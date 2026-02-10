What is reformer Pilates and is it worth it?

Reformer Pilates is a versatile, low-impact form of exercise performed on a specialised machine called a reformer, which consists of a wooden or metal frame, a sliding carriage, springs, pulleys and a foot bar. Classes aren't cheap, especially compared with traditional mat Pilates.

I first got into reformer Pilates after lockdown, when I came across an introductory class offer for a new reformer studio.

I knew reformer Pilates was popular with celebrities, and I'd seen lots of posts about it on social media. It's supposedly excellent for building core strength, which should hopefully benefit my lower back issues.

So I gave it a go – here's my verdict, plus how it compares with other types of Pilates, including investing in an at-home reformer machine.

What is reformer Pilates?

Unlike high-intensity workouts, reformer Pilates emphasises slow, sustainable movement, overall wellbeing and longevity. The focus is on core strength, alignment, breath and full-body conditioning.

Each exercise using the reformer can be made more or less challenging to fit individual needs. When performed correctly, it helps to improve overall balance and coordination.

My reformer Pilates introductory offer soon turned into a full membership. I loved what the reformer machine added to my workouts, and the classes were always led by experienced instructors who ensured each exercise was performed correctly.

After attending classes two to three times a week for two months, I was shocked by the results. My body felt strong, and it looked toned and better than ever – although, admittedly, the same couldn't be said for my bank account.

You'll generally pay between £20 and £45 for a reformer Pilates class, so it's more expensive than the mat type (£12-£30).

'The reformer is often seen as intimidating, but it was actually designed to support the mat work,' explains Ajia Lee Forster, education and training director and founder of Move Union. 'While it can be made very challenging, its nature is inherently supportive.

'Through the use of springs, straps and the moving carriage, the reformer can adjust how much of your body weight you’re managing in relation to your centre, which aligns with the core principle of Pilates: working from the centre out.'

How does it compare with mat Pilates?

Mat Pilates relies on your body weight as the primary source of resistance, but the reformer uses springs and straps to provide external resistance that can make an exercise either more or less challenging.

The reformer is very versatile, so you can perform movements standing, kneeling, lunging and even jumping, if used with a jumpboard (a padded accessory that clips on to the reformer).

The straps and pulleys allow for specialised arm and leg work that isn't possible on a mat.

'Pilates is one of those workouts that is so effective and challenging, but only when done right,' says Elle Kealy, founder and director of M.O Pilates.

'It’s small differences in technique that make or break it, so for beginners it’s always worth getting professional support to make sure you’re getting the most from your workout and not wasting your time or money.'

The cost of Pilates compared: how much you can expect to pay

Factors that determine the price

Your location Reformer and other fitness classes tend to be more expensive in big cities such as London or Manchester due to central locations and high demand. Classes at a high-end studio will cost more than at your local community centre. Type of studio Not all studios are the same, and the type of class will also determine the price. Some reformer classes are led by physiotherapists; these cost more but offer expert guidance for addressing specific issues or injuries. It's worth doing some research to find a class that meets your preferences and goals. Class size Group classes generally cost less than a one-on-one session. Small group classes (limited to six to 12 people) mean you get more help from the instructor, but these will cost you more than large gym-based classes. Online or in-person If you own a reformer or want to join mat Pilates classes online, this can be an easy way to save some money.

Type Typical cost Annual cost Additional requirements Reformer pilates classes £20-£45 per in-person group class*

£70-£200 for a private in-person session* £1,000-5,000** n/a At-home reformer £150-£7,000 one-off cost of the machine n/a Plenty of space Mat Pilates classes £10-£25 per in-person group class*

£50-£120 for a private in-person session* £1,000-£2,400** n/a Mat Pilates at home with equipment n/a n/a Space plus one-off cost of online class and/or equipment such as the mat, weights and an exercise band, which vary by brand etc

* Depending on the type of class and your location. Most studios also offer a monthly membership or one-off class pass, which could be a more affordable option. **Depending on the studio, location, type of class and membership (number of classes a week).

Tips to find affordable Pilates classes

Take advantage of freebies With reformer Pilates still rising in popularity, new studios are opening regularly. Some offer free taster sessions, so you can try before you commit.

With reformer Pilates still rising in popularity, new studios are opening regularly. Some offer free taster sessions, so you can try before you commit. Look for introductory offers Some studios offer first-time deals or multi-class intro offers.

Some studios offer first-time deals or multi-class intro offers. Consider multi-class packages Buying a package of multiple sessions reduces the cost per class compared with single sessions.

Buying a package of multiple sessions reduces the cost per class compared with single sessions. Use booking apps Apps such as Class Pass offer free trials or last-minute offers, while marketplaces such as Groupon may offer deals on packages of five or 10 classes.

Should you invest in an at-home reformer machine?

Maybe, but there's a lot to consider. In the long run, an at-home reformer could save you some money, but machines from leading brands such as Align-Pilates and Fold can cost thousands of pounds.

Retailers Aldi and B&Q offer basic versions of the at-home reformer at lower prices, but these are usually limited releases that sell out fast.

There are two types available. Classical-style reformers have four (or five) springs of equal tension. This design requires the user to control the carriage entirely, creating a more challenging workout. Contemporary reformers use a color-coded system to indicate varying levels of resistance. Most modern machines are contemporary-style.

When shopping for a Reformer, look for one with high-quality springs and equal tension. You should also consider (and measure out) the space that will be required not only to house the machine, but also additional space you'll need to perform the exercises correctly. Some reformers are foldable, but that's not always the case.

'The key here is to choose a safe and reliable reformer from a trusted brand, and if you don’t feel like you’re progressing on your own, to top up your practice with a trained instructor who can help you make the most of your investment,' says Elle.

'That said, once you’ve got to grips with Pilates technique, at-home workouts can make being consistent so much easier.'

Your Pilates questions answered by experts

Elle Kealy, founder and director of M.O Pilates, and Ajia Lee Forster, education and training director and founder of Move Union, answer common questions about Pilates.

1. Is there anything important to consider before starting Pilates?

Make sure you pick the right class for your level. Beginners or foundation classes teach the technique, so even if you’re fit, don’t skip them or be tempted to book into an advanced class right away.

If you try one studio and it’s not for you, try another, as there’s a huge variation of styles and levels of support available.

Tell your instructor about any injuries and conditions, even if it’s not hurting right now. Pilates can be adapted for almost anyone, but your teacher needs to know so they can help.

If working with injuries or you feel nervous, consider starting with a one-on-one session. Give it more than one class to get the hang of it. It usually takes at least three to start to feel more comfortable with the equipment, so commit to a few sessions before you judge whether it’s right for you.

2. Can anyone do Pilates? Is there a specific age or fitness level that isn't right for the reformer?

Pilates truly is for everybody, with no specific age range. One of the things that makes it so effective is how customisable it is to individual goals.

If someone simply wants to feel better and move better in their day-to-day life, Pilates supports that. If the goal is more performance-based, such as shaving time off a marathon, Pilates can be shaped to meet that need as well.

It can be just as valuable for very practical goals, such as standing up from the ground unassisted. The work adapts to where you are and what you need.

The most important part is finding the right class and the right instructor who understands your goals and can guide you safely and effectively. When that’s in place, Pilates truly works for everyone.

3. A common marketing claim is that Pilates 'lengthens' muscles. What is actually happening to the body during a reformer session?

The reformer can certainly help to create more mobility in the body, but it’s not just a stretching machine. You can’t actually lengthen the size of a muscle, but you can improve flexibility.

The springs and straps bring the body into new ranges of motion with support, but that’s only one part of what’s happening.

What truly sets the reformer apart is that it also builds strength within those new ranges. We can’t develop strength without mobility, and the reformer supports both simultaneously.

The result is muscles that are stronger and more resilient in their full range, something that benefits everyone, from everyday movers to high-level athletes.

4. Can you get fit just doing reformer Pilates?

You can absolutely ‘get fit’ just doing reformer Pilates as long as you’re doing enough of it, but what does being fit mean to you?

If you’re looking to improve cardio fitness, then reformer alone isn’t going to cut it; you’ll need to add cardio workouts to your routine. If you’re looking to improve maximum strength, then lifting heavy is still the gold standard.

If you want to improve body composition, nutrition still plays the most important role.

Reformer Pilates improves muscular endurance, core strength, mobility, posture, mental wellbeing and overall fitness, but in order to see progress, make sure you’re consistently being challenged and going often enough. Also consider integrating other forms of exercise and lifestyle changes that support your goals.

5. How many times a week should you ideally do reformer Pilates?

This depends very much on what else you do, what you want to achieve and your budget. If it’s your only form of exercise and within your budget, the ideal would be three to four times a week to feel the difference faster and sustain it.

However, twice a week will also give you results, just not as fast. If you’re already going to the gym or have a very active lifestyle, once a week will help to bolster your other training and offer balance to your routine.

If you aren’t doing any other form of exercise and you go only once a week, you’ll feel the difference in your core strength, posture and overall wellbeing, but like any type of exercise, it won’t be enough for a dramatic transformation.

6. What is the number one mistake you see new students make that hinders their progress?

One of the biggest mistakes I see beginners make is thinking that adding more springs automatically makes an exercise better or harder.

On the reformer, less support often means more work, so taking springs away can actually be more challenging than loading them up.

Pilates isn’t about big movements or pushing until you’re exhausted. It works best when you slow down, focus on form and really understand what the exercise is asking for. Quality over quantity always leads to better results.

7. What is the most useful Pilates equipment for at-home workouts?

If someone doesn’t want to invest in a larger piece of equipment such as a reformer, the Pilates ring (also known as the magic circle) is one of the most useful tools for home workouts. It’s small, affordable and incredibly effective and simple to use.

The ring provides instant feedback, so you can’t help but feel what’s working. It’s especially effective for strengthening the deep core and working through the body’s midline, which is great for activities such as running or cycling.

You can use it for both strengthening and static stretching, making it surprisingly versatile for such a small piece of equipment.

Overall, it has a lot of impact without being complicated, which is exactly what makes it so valuable for home practice.