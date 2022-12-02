What is retinol and is it worth buying?

Anti-ageing skincare products are big business, and retinol is the ingredient of the moment - not without good reason, as there is good evidence behind its efficacy.

But not all retinol is made equal, and it's worth doing your homework to ensure you're using the right type of product, in the right way, to avoid wasting money or damaging your skin.

Experts say the winter months are a good time to start using a retinoid product, especially in the UK, because the risk of increased sun sensitivity is low (something you need to watch out for when using retinol).

We asked consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto, and cosmetic chemist Dr Barbara Olioso of The Green Chemist Consultancy, to give us the lowdown on choosing the correct percentage, understanding the ingredients and how much you need to spend.

What are the benefits of retinol?

Retinol belongs to the ‘retinoid’ family - a range of vitamin A compounds that are beneficial for skin, helping to:

Reduce fine lines and wrinkles

Reduce pigmentation and sun damage

Clear pores and tackle acne by exfoliating skin and improving cell turnover

Smooth and brighten skin

It does this by exfoliating the skin and increasing the turnover of cells, helping the skin to renew, as well as stimulating collagen production to firm up skin.

Does retinol really work?

Yes, it does and it can work fairly quickly: scientific studies show that retinoids can reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation after 12 weeks of use.

In terms of when you should begin using a retinol product, consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto says: 'The skin loses about 1% of collagen (a protein which gives skin its structural support) per year from your mid-twenties. Therefore starting a retinoid from your late 20s onwards is reasonable.'

However, starting later can still be of benefit when it comes to tackling signs of ageing that have already started - you might just prefer a different type of product (for example, one that is more moisturising).

When it comes to which products work best, spending lots doesn't guarantee that the product is any better than some cheaper ones, especially if they have the same retinoids in them.

Retinol vs retinoids: what's the difference and why it matters

Retinol is a type of retinoid, but retinoids differ in their effectiveness.

The most powerful retinoids contain retinoic acid, and are only available on prescription in the UK. For example, tretinoin (e.g Roaccutane) which was the first to be used in skincare in the 1970s and is still used for conditions such as acne.

Over-the-counter products contain one of four types of weaker retinoids, which rely on conversion into retinoic acid once on the skin.

Although they all eventually do this, some have to go through more steps than others, and this matters. The more steps needed, the longer the product takes to work.

Retinol is the best known of these retinoids, but there are others that are take fewer steps, including:

Retinaldehyde (or retinal)

(or retinal) Retinoic acid esters (often listed as granactive retinol, or HPR/hydroxypinocolone retinoate)

Both convert to retinoic acid in just one step compared to retinol's two steps.

Retinyl esters, such as retinyl palmitate and retinyl acetate

These take three steps to convert, but being the least potent has its own advantages - retinyl esters are a good gentle retinoid option.

You'll frequently find more than one type of retinoid in a product, though and ultimately they will all lead to retinoic acid.

A higher percentage of retinol isn't always best

Over-the-counter retinol products state on the packaging the percentage of retinoid they contain. This can be anything from 0.1% up to 5%, so how do you know what to go for?

The advice is usually to try one with a lower amount as a starting point, then if your skin tolerates it you can increase the strength gradually.

Some mild burning, irritation, stinging and peeling skin are common side effects when starting retinoids, but your skin shouldn't be sore. If it is back off to give your skin a break.

Dr Mahto warns that if you have sensitive skin or an underlying inflammatory skin condition such as eczema, psoriasis or rosacea, you should speak to a dermatologist first, as retinol products can potentially cause problems.'

How to pick the right high street retinol for your budget

It's possible to shell out anything from just over a fiver to more than £100 on retinol-based skincare - but is spending more necessary?

Dr Mahto says there's no need to shun budget products: 'There are a plethora of high street products out there at a great price point so there really is no need to spend a fortune on retinoid products.'

She says where it's perhaps worth spending more money (if you have the funds to do so) is buying a stronger derivative of retinoid, such as a retinaldehyde product, because they're closer to retinoic acid - the active form of vitamin A.

Where to buy retinol:

Most high street pharmacies and online beauty stores stock retinol products. You'll find a wide range at Boots , Superdrug and more - as well as supermarkets including Asda , Sainsburys , Tesco , and Waitrose .

Beyond the type of retinoid included, here are some other things to look out for:

Encapsulated retinol Retinol can become unstable because it decomposes and reacts with light. with encapsulated versions, t he retinol is encased in a protective carrier system that allows it to be slowly released into the skin, meaning it can penetrate deeper. Dr Olioso told us: 'Encapsulation keeps the retinol stable until it is applied to skin'. It may also be referred to as a 'retinol optimiser'.

Retinol It may also be referred to as a 'retinol optimiser'. Moisturising retinoid products Using retinoids included in a night cream can help to counteract any skin dryness you may experience from retinol use, especially when you first start using one - or if you're prone to dryness anyway.

Some moisturising ingredients, including nicotinamide (vitamin B3), are also anti-inflammatory to help soothe while the retinoid gets to work.

Look for products with hyaluronic acid ('A great skin hydrator', says Dr Olioso), squalane and ceramides too, which are excellent at boosting the skin barrier.

What to know when using retinol for the first time

Retinoids need a little extra care to get the best from them, and not upset your skin. Here are our top tips:

Build up use slowly. Start with a low percentage, applying once or twice a week, gradually building up to every other night and finally every night.

Start with a low percentage, applying once or twice a week, gradually building up to every other night and finally every night. Apply at night. As it reacts with light, retinol is best applied at night time.

As it reacts with light, retinol is best applied at night time. See a doctor first if you have sensitive skin. The same applies if you have a condition like eczema, rosacea or psoriasis.

The same applies if you have a condition like eczema, rosacea or psoriasis. Use sun protection when using a retinoid. As cells are turned over, new healthy ones can be vulnerable to burning so wear SPF30 minimum during the day, and be particularly vigilant in summer.

As cells are turned over, new healthy ones can be vulnerable to burning so wear SPF30 minimum during the day, and be particularly vigilant in summer. Take care around the eyes. A retinol product specifically for lines and wrinkles around the eyes is fine to use but take care not to get it in your eyes.

A retinol product specifically for lines and wrinkles around the eyes is fine to use but take care not to get it in your eyes. Avoid retinol if you're pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to conceive It's not recommended in these circumstances.

Is retinol vegan?

Although retinol is naturally found in animal products such as milk and cheese, retinoids used in cosmetic and skincare products tend to be synthetic because ones that occur naturally aren't stable enough for use in cosmetics.

However, if you need the extra reassurance that your retinoid product is vegan, check with the manufacturer or The Vegan Society .

What about bakuchiol?

In recent years, several plant-based alternatives to retinol have come on the market, including bakuchiol, which is derived from the Babchi plant. Dr Olioso told us: 'It has excellent efficacy data and is also light stable.'

A 2018 study in the British Journal of Dermatology pitted bakuchiol against retinol and found it to be comparable in its ability to improve photoageing, making it a good option for those with sensitive skin.

Again, it's relatively widely available, and you can buy it for under £10, for example Boots Ingredients Bakuchiol Serum (£7 for 30ml).

