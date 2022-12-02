What is retinol and is it worth buying?

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
Anti-ageing skincare products are big business, and retinol is the ingredient of the moment - not without good reason, as there is good evidence behind its efficacy.
But not all retinol is made equal, and it's worth doing your homework to ensure you're using the right type of product, in the right way, to avoid wasting money or damaging your skin.
Experts say the winter months are a good time to start using a retinoid product, especially in the UK, because the risk of increased sun sensitivity is low (something you need to watch out for when using retinol).
We asked consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto, and cosmetic chemist Dr Barbara Olioso of The Green Chemist Consultancy, to give us the lowdown on choosing the correct percentage, understanding the ingredients and how much you need to spend.
Tips for living well - get our free Food & Health newsletter - shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy
Retinol belongs to the ‘retinoid’ family - a range of vitamin A compounds that are beneficial for skin, helping to:
It does this by exfoliating the skin and increasing the turnover of cells, helping the skin to renew, as well as stimulating collagen production to firm up skin.
Yes, it does and it can work fairly quickly: scientific studies show that retinoids can reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation after 12 weeks of use.
In terms of when you should begin using a retinol product, consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto says: 'The skin loses about 1% of collagen (a protein which gives skin its structural support) per year from your mid-twenties. Therefore starting a retinoid from your late 20s onwards is reasonable.'
However, starting later can still be of benefit when it comes to tackling signs of ageing that have already started - you might just prefer a different type of product (for example, one that is more moisturising).
When it comes to which products work best, spending lots doesn't guarantee that the product is any better than some cheaper ones, especially if they have the same retinoids in them.
Best value Christmas food and drink 2022 - see our round up of the best and cheapest products from taste tests of sparkling wine, mince pies and more
Retinol is a type of retinoid, but retinoids differ in their effectiveness.
The most powerful retinoids contain retinoic acid, and are only available on prescription in the UK. For example, tretinoin (e.g Roaccutane) which was the first to be used in skincare in the 1970s and is still used for conditions such as acne.
Over-the-counter products contain one of four types of weaker retinoids, which rely on conversion into retinoic acid once on the skin.
Although they all eventually do this, some have to go through more steps than others, and this matters. The more steps needed, the longer the product takes to work.
Retinol is the best known of these retinoids, but there are others that are take fewer steps, including:
Both convert to retinoic acid in just one step compared to retinol's two steps.
These take three steps to convert, but being the least potent has its own advantages - retinyl esters are a good gentle retinoid option.
You'll frequently find more than one type of retinoid in a product, though and ultimately they will all lead to retinoic acid.
Over-the-counter retinol products state on the packaging the percentage of retinoid they contain. This can be anything from 0.1% up to 5%, so how do you know what to go for?
The advice is usually to try one with a lower amount as a starting point, then if your skin tolerates it you can increase the strength gradually.
Some mild burning, irritation, stinging and peeling skin are common side effects when starting retinoids, but your skin shouldn't be sore. If it is back off to give your skin a break.
Dr Mahto warns that if you have sensitive skin or an underlying inflammatory skin condition such as eczema, psoriasis or rosacea, you should speak to a dermatologist first, as retinol products can potentially cause problems.'
It's possible to shell out anything from just over a fiver to more than £100 on retinol-based skincare - but is spending more necessary?
Dr Mahto says there's no need to shun budget products: 'There are a plethora of high street products out there at a great price point so there really is no need to spend a fortune on retinoid products.'
She says where it's perhaps worth spending more money (if you have the funds to do so) is buying a stronger derivative of retinoid, such as a retinaldehyde product, because they're closer to retinoic acid - the active form of vitamin A.
Most high street pharmacies and online beauty stores stock retinol products. You'll find a wide range at Boots, Superdrug and more - as well as supermarkets including Asda, Sainsburys, Tesco, and Waitrose.
Beyond the type of retinoid included, here are some other things to look out for:
Some moisturising ingredients, including nicotinamide (vitamin B3), are also anti-inflammatory to help soothe while the retinoid gets to work.
Look for products with hyaluronic acid ('A great skin hydrator', says Dr Olioso), squalane and ceramides too, which are excellent at boosting the skin barrier.
Mineral sun creams under the microscope - we tested popular mineral-based creams, with concerning results
Retinoids need a little extra care to get the best from them, and not upset your skin. Here are our top tips:
Sun cream buying guide - SPF, UVA and UVB explained, how to choose, and the marketing jargon to watch out for
Although retinol is naturally found in animal products such as milk and cheese, retinoids used in cosmetic and skincare products tend to be synthetic because ones that occur naturally aren't stable enough for use in cosmetics.
However, if you need the extra reassurance that your retinoid product is vegan, check with the manufacturer or The Vegan Society.
In recent years, several plant-based alternatives to retinol have come on the market, including bakuchiol, which is derived from the Babchi plant. Dr Olioso told us: 'It has excellent efficacy data and is also light stable.'
A 2018 study in the British Journal of Dermatology pitted bakuchiol against retinol and found it to be comparable in its ability to improve photoageing, making it a good option for those with sensitive skin.
Again, it's relatively widely available, and you can buy it for under £10, for example Boots Ingredients Bakuchiol Serum (£7 for 30ml).
Six things you'll be surprised to learn aren't vegan - check out our list of non-vegan foods, drinks and supplements