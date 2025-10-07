What to do if you hate your new mattress

If you're not getting on with your new mattress, it doesn't necessarily mean you've made the wrong choice. In fact, it can take time for your body to adjust, especially if you’ve switched to a different type of mattress or moved away from one you’ve been sleeping on for years.



A mattress that feels too firm or too soft might settle with use. Plus, sometimes the issue lies with your bed base rather than the mattress itself.

Assuming it wasn’t love at first sleep, there’s plenty you can do to put things right. We've rounded up expert advice and practical tips to help you get the comfort and support you need.

Our expert testing identifies the best mattresses that deliver lasting support and durability.



1. Give it a bit more time

Adjusting to a new mattress often takes time, so it’s normal if it doesn’t feel perfect straight away. Your body needs time to adapt to different levels of firmness, particularly if there’s a significant change between your old mattress and your new one.

Our advice is to give your body around three to four weeks to adjust to your mattress before deciding on next steps. In that time, you might notice the mattress softening slightly – or decide that it still feels too firm or unsupportive.

Mattress sleep trials usually run for at least 30 days, which means you have plenty of time to test your new bed before making a decision (see also: which mattress brands offer the longest trial period?).

Expert view: Do you really need to 'break in' a new mattress?

Lisa Galliers, Which? mattress expert says:

'There’s plenty of terrible ‘advice’ online suggesting you should roll around or jump on your new bed to "break it in" before sleeping on it.

'If you find your new mattress too firm, it’s usually because you kept your old one well past its prime. You’re not alone, either – in our latest mattress survey, 69% of people said they’d slept on their mattress for more than eight years before buying a new one.'

2. Check the slats or bed base

In some cases, the problem might lie with your bed frame rather than the mattress itself. If your bed frame has weakened over time, or slats have broken off, it could cause your mattress to sag – leading to poor support and an uncomfortable sleeping position.

Take a moment to examine the bed base up close, checking that the supplied slats are evenly spaced and securely fixed. Even if you've bought a brand new mattress, you likely won't feel the benefit if your bed isn’t providing the right support underneath.

For a look at the pros and cons of various bed types, plus how to save money, see our guide on how to buy the best bed frame.

3. Try a mattress topper

If your mattress feels too firm, a memory foam topper could be a savvy investment, giving you a softer surface to sink into without losing overall support.

However, it's worth noting that a topper can make a bed feel softer and ease pressure points, but choosing a particularly soft one might make the bed warmer to lie on.

To help you find the best mattress topper for your needs, we've tested a selection from big-name brands including Dunelm, Dormeo, Silentnight and Simba. Our highest-scoring topper offers good body support for front and side sleepers, but some alternatives fail to improve pressure distribution.

Which? members can see our best mattress toppers in the table below:

Mattress topper Test score Type Change in firmness Change in body support
93%

Memory foam ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ 89%

Memory foam ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ 87%

Memory foam ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital £8.99 per month, cancel any time. Already a member? Log in

Date tested: March 2025. Scores are based on the difference a mattress topper makes compared to our test mattress. We're not able to show every retailer and cheaper prices may be available. We've tested 39 mattress toppers in total, but the table shows our top three picks only.

Expert view: Can you use a duvet as a mattress topper?

Chris Matthews, Which? market analyst for mattresses says:

'Some Which? members have told us they've tried using a duvet as an extra layer on their mattress instead of a mattress topper.

'But don't bother – your body weight will quickly compress a duvet into a thin, unsupportive layer. A proper mattress topper is a far better, longer-term solution.'

4. Find out whether you can return it

If you’ve tried to adjust to your new mattress and can’t get comfortable, returning it and finding an alternative might be your best option.

Before you go ahead, check the retailer's terms – you might find that these vary slightly based on whether you bought the mattress online or in-store. Your mattress might also have been tied to a sleep trial, in which case, you might need to keep it for a minimum period (often 30 nights) before you can arrange a return.

Sleep trials were popularised by online-only mattress brands, such as Emma, Eve and Simba – companies that deliver mattresses vacuum-packed and rolled in a box.

Some brands will collect your mattress free of charge, while others deduct a fee.

For more details, explore our guide on how to return a mattress.

Mattresses with long sleep trials

The following Which?-tested mattresses come with a sleep trial that's longer than most. If you’re worried you might take a while to adjust to a new purchase, they’re worth considering.

Nectar Sleep Premier Hybrid

Available from: Nectar for £749 (double)

for £749 (double) Sleep trial: 365 days

This is a bed-in-a-box mattress that’s available direct from Nectar. The mattress comes with what Nectar describes as a ‘forever’ warranty – meaning the company will repair or replace it, for as long as you own it.

There's a lengthy year-long sleep trial to take advantage of, too. If you’re not happy with the mattress within that period, you can return it and get your money back.

Read our Nectar Sleep Premier Hybrid review.

Silentnight Just Bliss

Available from: Wayfair for £478 and Mattressman for £433 (double)

for £478 and for £433 (double) Sleep trial: 60-night guarantee

This mattress is comprised of a core of pocket springs, plus a 3cm layer of high-resilience polyurethane foam interspersed with thin layers of polyester on top. It's delivered rolled up in a box.

The Just Bliss mattress is available with a 60-night guarantee – you’ll need to sleep on it between 14 and 60 nights. If you decide you don’t like it, you can exchange it for another mattress from Silentnight within that period.

Read our Silentnight Just Bliss review.

Eve Original

Available from: Eve Sleep for £389 (double)

for £389 (double) Sleep trial: 200 nights

The Eve Original has a 16cm standard polyurethane foam core, topped by a 3cm layer of viscoelastic memory foam and a 3.5cm layer of foam. It has a removable polyester cover, which is handy for those who want to wash it to keep dust mites and allergens at bay.

Eve offers a 10-year warranty and a 200-night sleep trial. You can send the mattress back for a full refund if you don't like the feel of it, but only after you've had it for 40 nights. Alternatively, you can keep going until 200 nights and pay to send it back.

Read our Eve Original review.

To find the perfect mattress for you, consult our mattress reviews.