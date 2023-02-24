What to do if your laptop gets stolen

Laptops are an essential - and expensive - addition to modern life. Whether you own one for work or personal use, they hold a lot of precious information about you.

So it can be frustrating and potentially dangerous if your laptop falls into the wrong hands. You run the risk of it being sold and even harder to find, and your personal data could be breached.

It's important to keep your laptop protected in case anything goes awry. Keep reading for our top tips on securing your laptop, plus find out what to do if it does get stolen.

9 things you need to do right now to protect your laptop

If your laptop is stolen, the best offence is truly a good defence. Keeping your laptop's security tight and up to date, running regular backups, and ensuring tracking is enabled can help protect your data if your device goes missing.

Take time to run through these nine security steps soon after getting a new laptop:

Insure your device - good contents insurance should cover theft of your laptop from your home, or personal possessions cover (usually an add-on to contents insurance) extends cover for when you're out and about. You might also consider specialist gadget cover, which you can access directly from a provider or as a perk through other products, like a packaged bank account . Encrypt your data - some laptops will have data encryption settings installed as standard. Check your device's privacy and security settings to turn this on. Back up your laptop regularly - to ensure you don't lose important data from your laptop, back it up regularly to a cloud storage or another device, such as an external hard drive Use two-step verification - this ensures you're the only person who can access your account. When turned on, it'll require you to verify your identity through a code sent to your email or phone, giving you an extra layer of protection. Look into your laptop's security and/or password settings to enable this Turn on your laptop's tracking feature - using the Find My function which is available on most devices will help you track your laptop if it's stolen. You can read more on this below Make note of your device's make, model, colour and serial number - if your laptop is stolen, this information can better help police to track it down Choose strong passwords and protect them - use different and obscure passwords for essential accounts, and use a password manager to store them securely Use a good antivirus and keep it updated - choose from the best antivirus software to protect your laptop Keep on top of online scam trends - know how to spot and protect yourself from scams , especially fake website scams and email scams . Don't click on suspicious links, and ignore or report communication from sources you don't trust. You can sign up to Which? Scam Alerts to help avoid the latest scams.

How to set up laptop tracking

Laptop tracking if you own an Apple MacBook

To set up 'Find My' for your MacBook, follow these steps:

Go to Apple menu > System Settings, then click [your name] at the top of the sidebar. If you can’t see your name, click Sign in with your Apple ID to enter your Apple ID or to create one Click iCloud Click Find My Mac, click Turn On, then click Allow when asked to allow Find My Mac to use the location of your Mac Select Done

When you turn on Find My Mac, the ability to locate, lock or erase it is turned on automatically. Depending on the model of your MacBook, Activation Lock is also turned on automatically to prevent anyone else from activating and using your device, even if it’s completely erased.

Laptop tracking if you own a Windows laptop

To set up Find My Device on a Windows laptop, follow these steps:

Go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Find My Device Select Change for the device you'd like to track

Laptop tracking if you own a Chromebook

Sign in to your Google account and click your profile in the top right Click Manage your Google Account and select Security near the top of the screen Click Find a lost device and follow the onscreen instructions

If your laptop gets stolen

In the event that your laptop is stolen, the most important thing is to act fast. Follow these seven steps below:

Locate your laptop using Find My Device - but don't try and find the thief, as this could put your safety at risk. Give the location information to the police Report your device missing by dialling 101 - knowing your device's make, model, colour and serial number can help police identify it. Get in touch with your bank, insurance company or the laptop manufacturer - telling all the appropriate organisations can help protect your sensitive data, passwords and credit or debit card information from being leaked. The device manufacturer may also have a hotline to report stolen devices. If it's a work laptop which has been stolen, tell your employer - this will ensure any company security protocols can be followed Change critical passwords - change passwords for all email, social media and banking accounts. You may consider using a password manager to help organise this Wipe your data - you may be able to wipe your laptop's data remotely, for example if you use macOS. Even if you get your laptop back, you may want to wipe it again to erase any potential spyware Remove your laptop as a trusted device - you’ll need to do this if it was previously enabled for two-factor authentication (2FA)

