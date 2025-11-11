12-month Broadband plans: where to find a short-term contract

Broadband is a top priority in our homes, but with most providers pushing lengthy 18 or 24-month contracts, those who are after more flexible options could end up feeling tied down.

You could be thinking about switching providers, moving into a new student house, renting with a short tenancy or perhaps you're not ready to make such a long-term commitment.

Fortunately, there are other options available. Here's everything you need to know about finding the best 12-month broadband deal.

Who should consider a 12-month broadband contract?

If you are a student, on a short-term let or just want the flexibility of being able to switch providers more often, a 12-month broadband contract could be the most appealing choice.

It aligns perfectly with a typical student tenancy, meaning you won't be paying for a service you're not using over the summer holidays or dealing with a provider on a limited time. While the monthly cost can sometimes be a few pounds more than a longer contract, the flexibility it offers is invaluable. You'll also avoid hefty cancellation fees for ending a contract early.

Are 12-month broadband contracts more expensive?

On a monthly basis, yes. Typically, a 12-month contract costs between 10% and 30% more than its 24-month equivalent, which could add anywhere from £4 to £12 to your monthly bill. However, this isn’t a hard and fast rule, and it pays to shop around.

Some providers close this gap significantly; Hyperoptic’s 12-month contract for 150Mb fibre is often only £2 a month more than its 24-month plan. In this case, the small premium buys you a huge amount of flexibility.

While the monthly fee is higher, it may still make sense compared with longer alternatives. The total cost of a 12-month contract over the year is almost always lower than the total cost of a 24-month deal. On average, you could save more than £200 compared with having to pay hefty cancellation fees you’d face for ending a longer contract early.

Which broadband providers offer 12-month contracts?

Several major national providers offer 12-month contracts, alongside a growing number of regional full-fibre companies.

National providers

These household names offer wide availability, but you will need to go directly to their website to find their 12-month deals. Providers such as BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media require a .ac.uk email address to access their specific student offers.

Virgin Media’s student deals are also competitive, offering prices from just £23.99, speeds over 1Gbps and perks such as Just Eat vouchers and Netflix.

Regional providers

Provider Prices Speeds Region Availability BeFibre Ranging from £24 to £49 200 -2300Mbps Midlands, North West, South West and East England Community Fibre Ranging from £25 to £32 75-920Mbp Greater London Connect fibre Ranging from £29 to £59 250-1,000Mbps East of England, including Cambridgeshire and Yorkshire Cuckoo Ranging from £33 to £47 150-900Mbps Across England and Scotland Fibrus Ranging from £24.99 to £39.99 100-1,000Mbps Northern Ireland and parts of North West England Hyperoptic Ranging from £25.50 to £46 50Mbps-1,000Mbps Across England Lit Ranging from £34.49 to £49.49 150-1,000Mbps East of England, Gloucestershire and some areas in South West and West Midlands. Show all rows

If you live in an area covered by a regional provider, you could find some excellent deals. Companies such as Befibre, Fibrus and Zzoomm stand out for very fast speeds at highly competitive prices, all available on our compare page. A significant advantage with many of these providers is their commitment to no mid-contract price rises and the offer of local customer support, which can make a real difference if you experience any issues.

Are there any alternatives to 12-month broadband contracts?

Yes, if you need more flexibility or find that a 12-month contract still feels too long, there are other solutions available.

30-day rolling contracts For ultimate flexibility, a 30-day or monthly rolling contract is the best option. You can cancel with just one month’s notice, making it perfect for short-term lets or if you’re unsure of your plans. However, this flexibility typically comes at a cost, with monthly prices being significantly higher than on longer contracts.

Virgin Media only offers 30-day rolling contracts on its website, which come with a rolling contract fee of £45 and a setup fee of £35. It's offering 264Mbps for £60 per month, ideal for households of two to four people and 10+ devices.

Full Fibre Broadband provider Hyperoptic offers monthly rolling deals with upfront costs ranging from £29 to £39. They offer a wide range of speeds from 50Mb to 1Gb, where you can get 500Mb for £53 per month with £29 upfront costs. See more providers below offering 30-day rolling contracts.

Mobile Broadband & Phone Hotspots Using a mobile broadband device providing 4G or 5G coverage via a wi-fi dongle or mobile broadband device (a portable hub that uses a Sim card) can be a good alternative.

Tethering to your phone’s data (using it as a wi-fi hotspot) can also be a good stop-gap solution. It’s ideal for individuals who only need to get online for basic tasks, such as browsing, sending emails and submitting assignments. Our article on how to set up a wi-fi hotspot on your smartphone can help you get started.

However, for a shared household with multiple people streaming videos, gaming and making video calls, this is unlikely to be a suitable long-term solution due to data limits and potentially less reliable speeds. See our best Sim-only deals for high data plans.