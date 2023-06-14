Which? Get Answers podcast: how can I travel for less?

In the fifth episode of our mini-series helping you get the answers you need to life’s everyday questions, we hear how you can save on the regular journeys you make each day.

We discuss the best way to buy a rail ticket, learn why bus travel is more affordable than it has been for a long time, and answer your questions from social media.

This episode is hosted by Harry Kind, alongside Which? journalist and writer Grace Witherden.

What is the Which? Get Answers podcast?

The Which? Get Answers podcast is a special mini-series, bringing you free expert advice for life’s everyday questions.

