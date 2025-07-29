Pet insurance prices drop – but breed and postcode make a big difference

The cost of pet insurance has fallen, according to new figures from Go Compare – but premiums still vary widely, with some dog and cat owners paying much more than others.

Pet insurance can help protect you from footing a hefty vet bill, but the price you pay will depend on factors such as where you live and the breed you own.

Here, we explain how much cover for your pet could cost and share seven practical ways to cut your premium.

Pet insurance premiums fall

Go Compare analysed quotes between 1 January 2025 and 18 May 2025, then compared them with the same period last year. The data revealed that the cost of pet insurance in the UK has fallen over the past 12 months.

Dog owners have seen the biggest price drop of 12%, paying an average of £11.68 per month in 2025, compared to £13.24 in 2024.

Cat owners are also seeing savings and are spending 3% less on pet insurance year-on-year. The average monthly premium is now £9.08 – down from £9.39 in 2024.

Breed and postcode can push costs up

The drop in premium prices is good news for pet owners, but remember that costs could be higher or lower, depending on your animal's individual circumstances.

The comparison site's report found that where you live can make a significant difference to price. This table shows how costs vary across the UK, ordered ffrom most to least expensive:

Location Average monthly premium Isles (Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man) £11.66 England £11.34 Northern Ireland £10.75 Scotland £9.99 Wales £9.61

Source: Go Compare. Based on quotes data collected between 1 January and 18 May 2025.

Pet owners in the Isles region of the UK – covering Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man – pay 21% more for pet insurance than those in Wales.

This difference is largely due to variations in vet fees and treatment costs across the country, which are then reflected in insurance premiums.

Breed also has a big impact on price, particularly for pedigree pets. The average monthly premium for a pedigree dog is £13.13 – around 66% more than the £7.90 average for a mongrel.

Larger pedigree breeds can be even more costly. A Bernese Mountain Dog costs an average of £27.36 a month to insure – more than three times the £7.46 average for a Chihuahua

7 steps to cut the cost of pet insurance

Even the most comprehensive policy won’t cover everything. Routine healthcare, such as check-ups, vaccinations or flea and worm treatments, is usually excluded.

You’ll also need to pay an excess if you make a claim. If you have a co-payment policy – where you pay a percentage of each claim – this will be on top of the excess. Most policies also exclude pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes.

If you’re worried about costs, there are several ways to reduce the price of insuring your pet:

1. Shop around

Whether you’re renewing or taking out a new policy, it’s worth comparing prices.

Price comparison sites such as Compare the Market, Confused.com, Go Compare and MoneySuperMarket let you check multiple quotes at a glance.

However, some insurers, such as Direct Line and PetPlan, aren't listed on these sites, so make sure you also get quotes directly.

Once you've found a deal that's right for you, check how Which? rates the provider and policy.

2. Tweak the excess

One simple tip to reduce the cost of a policy is to tweak the excess you pay. This is the amount you immediately contribute towards any claim.

The higher the excess you are willing to pay, the lower the premium, but think carefully about how much you can realistically afford if your pet does need expensive treatment.

3. Keep your pet healthy

It might seem counterintuitive, but it's much better to buy pet insurance when your pets are in good health. This is because pre-existing conditions are usually excluded from new pet insurance policies.

So, if you buy pet insurance before your pet falls ill, you're maximising the number of illnesses your pet will be covered for.

Keeping up to date with your pet's routine vaccinations, including boosters, will also ensure they stay as healthy as possible for longer. Spaying or neutering your pet can lower your premiums, too.

4. Take out a multi-pet policy

If you have more than one pet, it might work out cheaper to get a multi-pet policy rather than insuring each animal separately. Some providers will offer a discount for this type of policy.

5. Choose an annual policy

Monthly payments may seem convenient, but a monthly plan is essentially a high-interest loan and can add significantly to your costs.

You might be able to save a significant amount if you pay annually. You may be able to use an interest-free purchase credit card to spread payments.

6. Haggle for a better deal

If you're renewing, you might be able to get the price down by haggling. Just make sure you do your research first and come to the negotiation table armed with any cheaper quotes for the same level of coverage.

Tell your insurer you're willing to switch to another firm if it can't provide a better quote – if you've been a loyal customer for many years, it's worth mentioning this.

You may find it's happy to give you a discount rather than lose a customer to a rival company.

7. Check the level of cover

Pet insurance is notoriously complicated, and levels of cover can vary considerably. You should therefore spend some time reading the policy small print before buying anything.

You might realise, for example, that some elements of cover aren't needed and you could save money on your premium by opting for a deal that offers a lower level of protection or none at all.

For example, if you have a house cat, does it matter if the insurer offers generous cover for finding missing pets?