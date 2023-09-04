Which? Get Answers podcast: the ultimate holiday hacks

Throughout September we're kicking off a month of special episodes as we hear from brilliant guests with amazing insider knowledge on how best to save you money.

Today we're joined by Chelsea Dickenson, the founder of Cheap Holiday Expert, as she shares her top tips on how to spend less on holiday. She gives great advice on how to get the cheapest flights, the best seats on a plane, and how a travel pillow could help you beat your baggage allowance.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Chelsea Dickenson, the founder of Cheap Holiday Expert.

What is the Which? Get Answers podcast?

The Which? Get Answers podcast is a special mini-series, bringing you free expert advice for life’s everyday questions.

How to listen to the Which? Get Answers podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Get Answers podcast in the feeds of the Which? Investigates, Which? Money, and Which? Shorts podcasts, available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to find us in your favourite podcast app.