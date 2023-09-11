Which? Get Answers podcast: will renewables mean cheaper energy bills?

Throughout September we're kicking off a month of special episodes as we hear from brilliant guests with amazing insider knowledge on how best to save you money.

Today we're joined by Molly Lempriere, Policy Editor at UK climate change news site Carbon Brief, she explains why bills have risen, whether moving to renewable energy sources could see our bills drop, and share tips and advice on how we can improve green credentials of our own homes.

This episode is hosted by Rob Lilley, alongside Molly Lempriere, Policy Editor at UK climate news site Carbon Brief.

What is the Which? Get Answers podcast?

The Which? Get Answers podcast is a special mini-series, bringing you free expert advice for life’s everyday questions.

How to listen to the Which? Get Answers podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Get Answers podcast in the feeds of the Which? Investigates, Which? Money, and Which? Shorts podcasts, available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to find us in your favourite podcast app.