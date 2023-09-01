Which? Money podcast: are cheaper energy bills on the way?

With news the energy price cap is to fall in October, we ask whether this means electricity and gas bills will follow suit?

We also discuss the ways you can reduce your monthly outlay, the help and support available, and what might happen to the energy market next year.

This episode is hosted by Rob Lilley, alongside Which? Principal Researcher/Writer Sarah Ingrams, and Head of Consumer Markets at Cornwall Insight, Tom Goswell.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.