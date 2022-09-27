Which?'s Great Value recommendations will help you save money

To help you spend your money wisely, Which? has launched more than 500 Great Value recommendations across 71 different product areas on which.co.uk, from TVs and kettles to smartphones and washing machines, as well as everyday essentials such as food and laundry detergent.

This means our lab-tested reviews tell you not only the highest-performing products, but the best value ones as well.

Our Great Value badge signposts the products, appliances, gadgets and tech that are excellent deals. They may not always score quite as highly as our Best Buys, but they still do their core job very well and give you the bang for your buck you’re after.

Below our expert researchers have selected standout Great Value models for a whole range of product areas to help you grab a bargain. Discover our top Great Value picks below.

What is Which? Great Value?

Which? Best Buy products are the gold standard for the best performance, but there are also superb appliances and tech products that often just miss out on a Best Buy award and can be a real steal.

We've highlighted those with a Great Value badge, as they are good products that are also at least 20% cheaper than the average product we’ve tested in that area. So they’ve really punched well above their weight despite a lower asking price.

This means that by buying a Great Value product, you’re getting the best of both worlds: you’re paying much less than the typical price in that category and are getting a high-performing model as well.

For example, here’s how much you would save with a Great Value versus the average priced product in that area:

While you have to subscribe to Which? to see most of our Great Value recommendations, below we've revealed some of the standout products that we think are worth a look.

Which? Great Value TVs

LG 50NANO766QA - £529

We like: Good sound from the speakers

We don’t like: Menus could load faster

Although it's not a dirt cheap product, the 48 and 50-inch TVs we’ve reviewed on average cost a steep £801, so this attractively-priced LG saves you a hefty £272 and it also performs well above average in our tests.

Find out the full verdict of this TV from our lab experts in our LG 50NANO766QA review. Alternatively, check out our TV reviews – select Great Value under the ‘Best Buys’ filter menu to see Great Value models.

Buy it now for £529 at John Lewis , AO , Currys or Richer Sounds .

Which? Great Value toasters and kettles

Morphy Richards Equip 2 Slice Toaster Brushed - £25

Morphy Richards Equip Kettle Brushed - £28.50

We like: Finding a good matching toaster and kettle is rare

We don’t like: Toaster doesn’t have a high-lift feature to help retrieve small items

Finding the right balance between price and performance can be a challenge with toasters and kettles, but this nifty pairing is a match made in heaven and it costs £53.50 for both.

Don’t overspend on designer models. Some kettles and toasters we've tested cost upwards of £200, but are not as impressive when it comes to browning bread or boiling water.

And if you’re looking for great coffee to start your morning as well, see our Great Value find on our best filter coffee machines page.

For more information, take a look at our Morphy Richards Equip 2 Slice Toaster Brushed and Morphy Richards Equip Kettle Brushed reviews. Alternatively, check out more Great Value models by heading to our toaster reviews and kettle reviews.

Buy this toaster now for £25 at Argos or the kettle for £28.50 at Amazon .

Which? Great Value laptops

Acer Spin 311 CP311-3H - £282

We like: Compact and light

We don’t like: Speakers could be better

Deciding how much you should spend on a laptop can be a real challenge – particularly if you’re unable to splash out on a top-end model.

But that’s what our Great Value recommendations are here for and we think this Acer Chromebook is just the ticket, performing reasonably in our tests and costing around £350 less than the average priced laptop we’ve tested. Its screen can even be flipped to convert it easily into tablet mode.

Find out if this could be the laptop for you in our Acer Spin 311 CP311-3H review. Alternatively, seek out more Great Value models by heading to all our laptop reviews and make sure to filter by Great Value.

Buy it now for £282 at AO .

Which? Great Value cordless vacuums

Vax Blade 4 - £166

We like: Easy to use

We don’t like: Allergen retention could be better

The cordless vacuums we’ve reviewed cost a hefty £290 on average, so this affordable Vax model could be a real lifesaver as it really outperforms its price in our tests.

For the comprehensive assessment from our rigorous tests, see our Vax Blade 4 review.

Alternatively, take a look at more Great Value models by heading to our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews. Also check out whether its successor is worth the extra cost in our first look Vax Blade 5 review.

Buy it now for £166 at Amazon or £167 at John Lewis .

Which? Great Value smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G - £299

We like: Call quality, 5G ready

We don’t like: No wireless charging and no supplied charger

The latest iPhone might seem tempting, but weigh up that premium price or expensive contract carefully.

This Samsung model is £154 cheaper than the average smartphone we’ve tested, with solid scores from our lab assessments. It got five years of security support from Samsung at launch too, so should last you until at least April 2027.

Find out more in our Samsung Galaxy A33 5G review. Alternatively, check out all our Great Value models by heading to our mobile phone reviews.

Buy it now for £299 at Amazon (when you select to buy direct from Amazon).

Which? Great Value mattresses

Ikea Vadsö 204.513.36 firm - £99

We like: Value for money, it's cold to lie on

We don’t like: Rather bouncy

This double mattress from Ikea, made from traditional Bonnell springs, offers incredible value – it's more than £500 cheaper than average for pocket sprung and open coil mattresses we’ve tested.

If you’ve been putting off changing your mattress for years and need to get it sorted, this is a way to avoid burning a hole in your pocket.

For all the key details, see our Ikea Vadsö 204.513.36 firm review. Alternatively, check out more Great Value models by heading to our mattress reviews.

Buy it now for £99 at Ikea .

Which? Great Value dishwashers

Indesit DFE1B19BUK - £249

We like: Doesn’t use too much water

We don’t like: Door takes a firm pull to open

For a freestanding dishwasher, this is a big saving over the average £473 price of models we’ve tested and it’s a full-size dishwasher too, holding 13 place settings, meaning you’ll be able to clean 130 items in every wash.

If this looks the perfect dishwasher for you, see our Indesit DFE1B19BUK review. Alternatively, check out more Great Value models by heading to our dishwasher reviews.

Buy it now for £249 at Appliances Direct .

Which?'s recommendations

Which? is the only place you can find lab-tested reviews of a wide range of home and tech products.

In addition to Great Value, we also highlight brilliant products that impress the most in our tests as Best Buys, as well as Don’t Buys that disappoint.

We've found more than 1,996 Best Buys, as well as 497 Don't Buys, out of more than 9,384 products we’ve reviewed.

We also have an Eco Buy badge, which just like our Best Buys, Great Value, and Don't Buys, is backed up by rigorous research. It highlights at a glance the products that are best for the environment, while still performing their main job well.

For example, Eco Buy washing machines and dishwashers should last a long time, use the least energy and water and can be repaired if something goes wrong, without compromising on their cleaning performance.

Note: The average price shown for each product type (eg TVs) is the average of the recommended retail prices (RRPs) of all those we've reviewed on which.co.uk. The prices shown are correct as of August 2022, but are subject to change.