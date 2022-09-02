Which insect repellent works and why it's more important than ever

If you're about to head off on a long-awaited break, make sure you've got the best mosquito repellent stashed in your suitcase along with your other holiday essentials.

Before you dismiss it as only necessary for far-flung exotic destinations and those prone to being bitten, it's worth knowing that bites and stings on a trip within Europe or even in the UK can cause not just discomfort and misery, but in some cases nasty illnesses.

Insect repellent expert Professor James Logan, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, gives us the lowdown on why we need it, what works and how 'natural' repellents stand up to chemical ones.

Why insect repellent is important

While a good insect repellent is definitely needed if your trip is to somewhere with a moderate to high risk of mosquito-borne diseases, such as malaria, it's increasingly important for lower-risk areas such as the UK and Europe too.

This is partly because it helps to prevent unpleasant reactions, from localised inflammation to more serious allergic reactions, as well as avoiding the risk of contracting more serious illnesses, such as Lyme disease (a possible complication of tick bites).

But scientists have also raised the alarm that climate change could increasingly bring more serious disease-carrying mosquitoes to Europe, with concerns that deadly diseases such as dengue fever, Zika and yellow fever could become established in southern Europe by 2030.

Repellent plays a crucial role in minimising the risk of biting insects, as they are difficult to avoid, and preventing stings in the first place is best. Although some insect-borne conditions can be vaccinated or medicated against, others (including Zika) can't, which is why a repellent is considered to be the first line of defence.

Natural vs synthetic insect repellents: which is best?

There are four active ingredients (three synthetic and one natural) in topical insect repellents that are backed up by good evidence, so look for these when choosing.

DEET is the most common insect repellent, and this, along with the three other repellent ingredients below have been shown in studies to be safe, as well as offering extremely high protection against mosquitoes and other disease-spreading insects.

If you're keen to stick to a natural option, look for one containing PMD (derived from oil of lemon eucalyptus).

Deet (N, N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide) This synthetic repellent is generally used at a concentration of 20-50% (products with more than 50% concentration should not be used on the skin) in countries where mosquitoes carry disease and gives complete protection by repelling 100% of them. Deet is the only repellent advised for pregnant (second trimester onwards) or breastfeeding women and can also be used on children over two months.

This synthetic repellent is generally used at a concentration of 20-50% (products with more than 50% concentration should not be used on the skin) in countries where mosquitoes carry disease and gives complete protection by repelling 100% of them. Deet is the only repellent advised for pregnant (second trimester onwards) or breastfeeding women and can also be used on children over two months. IR3535 (ethyl butylacetylaminopropionate or EBAAP) Another synthetic repellent that should be used at a concentration of 20% and only in places where there isn't malaria. It gives complete protection comparable to Deet against several mosquito species; however, its protection time is shorter against disease-carrying Anopheles mosquitoes.

Another synthetic repellent that should be used at a concentration of 20% and only in places where there isn't malaria. It gives complete protection comparable to Deet against several mosquito species; however, its protection time is shorter against disease-carrying Anopheles mosquitoes. Icaridin (hydroxyethyl isobutyl piperidine carboxylate; also known as picaridin, Bayrepel and Saltidin) This synthetic repellent offers complete protection for up to six hours against Anopheles, Aedes and Culex mosquito species when used at concentrations greater than 20%.

This synthetic repellent offers complete protection for up to six hours against Anopheles, Aedes and Culex mosquito species when used at concentrations greater than 20%. PMD (p-Menthane-3,8-diol) The only 'natural' repellent of the four, PMD is a by-product of lemon eucalyptus (Eucalyptus citriodora) and has been shown to provide complete protection against Aedes, Culex and Anopheles mosquito species, but it needs to be at a concentration of 30% or more and applied more frequently than Deet.

Professor Logan says: 'People quite often ask which one is best or better, but if you were to apply any of these on your arm and put it in a cage of 100 mosquitoes, they would all repel pretty much 100 per cent of them.'

Your choice will come down to various factors: where you're travelling to, the cover (and therefore the strength) you require and who is going to use it (for example, babies and children).

How you use insect repellent matters

How you use repellent is as important as choosing an effective ingredient. Professor Logan says that, much like applying sunscreen, you should make sure you cover all exposed skin and re-apply regularly. Ankles, wrists, hands and neck are often exposed and therefore more vulnerable to bites.

Check the label instructions, as every formulation is different, and wash your hands after applying. Use the spray in a well-ventilated area and avoid breathing it in as much as possible.

Don't rely on repellent alone in higher-risk areas, or if you're prone to bites. Cover up with long sleeves and trousers, and even a net hat if you're somewhere that's ridden with daytime biting insects.

Be aware that Deet can disintegrate some synthetic fabrics and plastic, so be careful where you spray it. Level up with pyrethroid-treated clothing if you're travelling to areas with a serious risk of insect-borne disease.

What insects does repellent protect against?

Repellents containing the four main ingredients are proven to protect against mosquitoes, including disease-spreading ones, but check individual packaging to see what other insects they repel.

Many also claim to protect against midges, ticks, wasps, bees, horseflies and 'most biting insects'.

Top tips for buying insect repellent

Buy a repellent containing one (or more) of the four active ingredients Only Deet, PMD, icaridin (picaridin) and IR3535 have strong scientific evidence proving that they work as insect repellents.

Only Deet, PMD, icaridin (picaridin) and IR3535 have strong scientific evidence proving that they work as insect repellents. Swerve non-proven repellents Professor Logan says: 'There are a lot on the market that don't work at all, like repellent patches, vitamins or being told to eat Marmite. It's better to stick to those that have been scientifically proven to work.' If you're after a 'natural', evidence-based product, choose one with 30% PMD.

Professor Logan says: 'There are a lot on the market that don't work at all, like repellent patches, vitamins or being told to eat Marmite. It's better to stick to those that have been scientifically proven to work.' If you're after a 'natural', evidence-based product, choose one with 30% PMD. Read the label Although some brands grade their products according to strength — Boots has a 'strength rating', and Jungle Formula has an insect repellent factor — but there isn't a uniform guide for consumer insect repellents, unlike the SPF system on sunscreen. Read the label to find the formulation you need, or ask your pharmacist for advice.

Where to buy insect repellent and get it for less

You can save money by opting for own brands or special offers.

When we looked, we found effective own-brand insect repellents for a fraction of the price of branded ones.

For example, Jungle Formula Maximum Pump Spray (£9.49 for 90ml, available from Boots ) works out at £10.54 per 100ml, more than three times the price of Wilko Extra Strength Insect Repellent Spray (£3 for 100ml, at Wilko ), even though both contain 50% Deet.*

Supermarkets and high street pharmacists often have deals, bringing the price down. Both the above products are currently on multi-buy offers, for example.

As with most health products, you'll pay more for unusual applicators or formulations, such as roll-ons or compact bottles. Incognito natural repellent (containing PMD), is £11.99 for a 100ml spray bottle (available from Boots , Waitrose and Holland and Barrett ), while the roll-on version is £17.98 per 100ml.

What to do if you get stung

The NHS has useful advice on insect bites and stings , including what to do if you're worried about symptoms developed after a bite or sting in the UK or abroad.

*Prices correct as of 1 September 2022, excluding special offers