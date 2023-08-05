Which insurance policies are worth keeping?

In the second half of 2022, more than three million customers cancelled at least one general insurance or protection policy to save money due to the cost of living crisis.

According to the latest Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Financial Lives survey, conducted in May 2022 and again in January 2023, cash-strapped customers are cutting costs by ending cover. But failing to insure yourself for loss or damage could land you with a hefty bill if things go wrong.

Which? takes a closer look at the FCA's findings and reveals the most commonly cancelled policies, plus which cover you should consider keeping.

What are the most commonly cancelled policies?

The FCA survey found 37.1 million people had seen their financial situation worsen in the six months to January 2023, while 36.9 million either had no disposable income or had seen their disposable income decrease. The report comes hot on the heels of Which? research that revealed 15% of the population now risk falling off a financial cliff edge and are likely to need further help.

Unsurprisingly, many consumers are tightening their purse strings, with some reducing their spending by cutting back on insurance cover. When respondents were asked in January if they had cancelled a policy, reduced cover or changed to a cheaper policy to save money due to the rising cost of living within the last six months, 3.6 million people said they had.

The most commonly cancelled policies were for smaller ticket items. Some 27% cancelled mobile phone insurance and 21% decided to end their gadget insurance cover. An alarming 25% axed pet insurance – that's despite figures from the Association of British Insurers showing some treatments at the vet cost thousands of pounds.

Far fewer cancelled car or buildings insurance – 11% and 8% – but worryingly, nearly 23% cancelled life insurance.

Other consumers chose to save money by decreasing their level of cover rather than cancelling, with 3.1 million people taking that decision on at least one of their policies. Car insurance (39%) and home contents and buildings insurance (31%) were the most popular targets for this group.

Which policies are worth keeping?

With the price of insurance on the rise, it may be tempting to skip taking out any cover or only opt for the bare minimum. But while some types of insurance are nice to have, others are essential and failing to get adequate cover could be an expensive mistake.

Here are three types of insurance you should avoid cancelling, with tips on how to cut the cost of your premium.

Home insurance

If you've got a mortgage, then chances are you had to take out buildings insurance as one of the conditions. This covers the cost of repairing damage to the structure of your property, including walls, windows and roof, as well as permanent fixtures and fittings such as baths, toilets and fitted kitchens.

The exception is if you live in a block of flats where the building as a whole has a policy paid for through your service charge, or you're renting and it's then the landlord's responsibility for the building's cover.

Even if you don't have a mortgage and own your home outright, it's still smart to take out buildings insurance cover. If your house is damaged or destroyed, the cost of rebuilding could burn a sizeable hole in your bank account.

Contents insurance on the other hand isn’t compulsory, but it covers your possessions for theft or accidental damage. And because a standard policy usually includes electronic devices, such as mobile phones and laptops, it can save you forking out extra for separate mobile phone and gadget insurance.

Top money-saving tip: examine the policy carefully to ensure you're not paying for anything unnecessary. For example, not everyone needs both building and contents insurance. If you do need both, some insurers will offer a discount when you buy combined cover.

Find out more: best home insurance

Car insurance

Legally, you need car insurance to drive, but the level of cover is up to you.

Third-party insurance is the minimum level of insurance the law allows but only covers damage to other people, their vehicles and property. The next level is third-party fire and theft cover, which as the name suggests, protects you if your car is stolen or damaged by a fire.

Fully comprehensive cover covers all of the above, plus damage to your vehicle in an accident. Surprisingly, this can also work out the cheapest. That's because third-party insurance is often used by motorists who insurance providers see as risky, such as young drivers, and that pushes the price up.

Top money-saving tips: renewing early and opting for an annual policy instead of monthly could save you hundreds of pounds. Keeping your mileage in check also keeps the cost of cover down. Your occupation can also impact the price. Try tweaking the job title to see if you get a better price. For example, what's the difference between a 'kitchen worker' and a 'chef', a 'writer' and a 'journalist'? But avoid lying about your job, as this is considered fraud.

Find out more: best car insurance companies

Life insurance

If you have a partner or children that depend on you financially, then life insurance will pay family members a lump sum that can cover their costs in the event of your death. It's not just about outstanding debts such as a mortgage, loan or credit card, but also major expenses such as university fees or even basics like grocery shopping.

There are two main types of life insurance: 'fixed term' only pays out if you die during this time, while 'whole of life' pays out no matter when you die, provided you have kept up your premiums. The latter option, however, is more expensive.

Depending on your situation, you might want to have more than one life insurance policy. For example, you can take out a decreasing term policy to help your loved ones pay off a mortgage, and an increasing term policy to leave a lump sum for them to cope with other costs.

Top money-saving tips: everyone's circumstances will be different, but be careful not to over-insure and pay for more cover than you need. Also, the younger you are, the cheaper the policy, so take out life insurance as early as possible. Plus, if you can prove that you are leading a healthy lifestyle – for example, quit smoking and exercising regularly – you may be able to convince a provider to cut the cost of the premium.

Find out more: how do I buy cheap life insurance?

Whatever the insurance, always shop around

Whether you are renewing or buying a new policy, it's always worth shopping around.

Price comparison sites that allow you to view multiple insurance quotes at a glance are a good place to start. The main ones for insurance are Compare the Market, Confused.com, GoCompare and MoneySuperMarket.

Once you've found a deal that's right for you, check out our recommended providers. We've surveyed customers to find out how they rated their provider to reveal the best and worst insurers for home and car cover. For tips on keeping the cost of life insurance down, read our guide on buying cheaper cover.

