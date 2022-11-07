Which? Investigates podcast: has fast fashion had its day?

An estimated £30 billion worth of clothes that have never been worn are hanging in wardrobes across the UK, while nearly 10,000 items are sent to landfill every five minutes.

In this Which? investigation we’re taking on the world of fast fashion, to find out the impact big name brands are having on the environment.

We also chat to former Love Island contestant Brett Staniland about his one-man campaign to reduce disposable fashion, and hear what we can do at home to both buy and live more sustainably.

Find out more about the research we've used and read more about this topic in this episode's show notes .

Which? Investigates podcast

After two chart-topping seasons, the Which? Investigates podcast is back.

Listen to our team of experts investigating the consumer issues impacting your everyday life. We’ll have new episodes every fortnight as we uncover the truth about the products and services you use and the consumer stories hitting the headlines. Get behind the claims to find out exactly what you need to know.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Investigates to find us in your favourite podcast app.