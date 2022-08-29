Which? Investigates podcast: How did crypto go mainstream?

Marketed as a new way to pay, a step into an exciting future, or a way of taking back control against governments and financial institutions - cryptocurrency has become a rapid growth market for societies across the world, but are they really a safe investment?

In this Which? Investigation we dive in to the world of cryptocurrencies and look at how they got to be so big, why so many sports teams are backed by them or using 'fan tokens' and whether they are something you should ever consider investing in.

After two chart-topping seasons, the Which? Investigates podcast is back, investigating the issues impacting your everyday life. We’ll have new episodes every fortnight as we uncover the truth behind the claims you see in the media, or that are being shared on social, whether that be about the products you use or some of the stories hitting the headlines.

Read the show notes to find out more about the research we used during this episode here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Investigates to find us in your favourite podcast app.