Which? Investigates podcast: how has the war in Ukraine impacted our household bills?

Since the conflict started in Ukraine, our bills have soared. Energy bills reached levels unheard of previously, food prices rocketed, and inflation is still way above government targets. But exactly how much have the consequences of the war squeezed our finances, and what might happen next?

In this Which? Investigation we look at how the price for things like electricity, gas, food and other essentials have risen over the last twelve months, as well as looking ahead in an attempt to find some more optimistic news for our money.

You can find out more about the research we've used and read more about this topic in this episode's show notes .

