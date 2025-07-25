By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Will your insurance cover home improvements?

From rising premiums to gaps in cover, here are 6 things to check first
Matthew JenkinSenior writer

Warmer, drier weather during summer makes it the perfect time of year to tackle home renovations or DIY projects. But before you get started, check your insurance.

There's no need to worry if you're only painting walls or putting up shelves, but any structural work – such as building an extension or fitting a new kitchen – needs to be declared to your insurer. Otherwise, you could risk invalidating your buildings insurance

To help you stay covered throughout your home makeover, here are six key things to check before, during and after a renovation.

Compare home insurance deals

Check Which? insurance ratings and compare deals using the service provided by Confused.com

Get a quote

1. Don't assume you're protected 

One of the biggest risks during home renovations is failing to tell your insurer. If you go ahead without notifying them, you could end up invalidating your policy, leaving you out of pocket if something goes wrong. 

'Don’t assume you’re protected, especially if you’re doing DIY that could lead to accidental damage,' says Nathan Blackler, expert at comparison site Go Compare. 'Keeping your insurer informed from start to finish ensures you stay properly protected and avoids any nasty surprises if you do need to claim.' 

You should also try to keep a record of all work completed, including receipts and contractor information, insurer Direct Line told Which? So should anything happen, there is evidence to support any claims.

Every policy is different, so you should always check the terms and conditions for exclusions or any caveats. 

Admiral, for example, told Which? that while its buildings insurance covers most risks, it excludes storm or flood damage to unfinished extensions or alterations.

2. Your insurance may not cover an empty home 

Major projects, such as an extension or full house renovation, mean you may have to move out once the builders are in. However, homeowners should check the small print before leaving a property unoccupied.

Most home insurance policies limit how long a property can be left empty – often to no more than 60 days, according to Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager for home and lifestyle at Aviva.

She adds that unoccupied homes are more prone to issues such as water leaks, so consider turning off the water supply before you go. 

There’s also a higher risk of burglary, especially if expensive equipment is left on site. If a break-in happens due to something avoidable, such as leaving a key outside or forgetting to lock up, your insurer may reject your claim.

Even if your provider covers empty homes for longer, the protection may be limited. Admiral, for example, restricts cover to fire, lightning, explosion and earthquake only during extended unoccupied periods.

Your best bet may be to take out a specialist unoccupied home insurance policy. Although the perceived increased risk means it tends to be more expensive than regular home insurance.

3. Your premium may increase

If your renovation increases the value of your home or raises the cost of rebuilding it, your insurance premium may go up too. 

Having said that, insurance is based on risk, so not all changes push prices higher. Some improvements, such as installing flood defences, CCTV or a new alarm system, could lower your premium by making your home more secure. 

Home insurer Allianz UK told Which? that fitting safety and security equipment, such as smoke detectors, may also reduce your premium by lowering the risk of fire. On the other hand, installing an open fire or log burner could increase the risk. 

As always, speak to your insurer before making any changes to avoid being caught out.

4. Review cover after finishing

Once the work is completed and you've taken a moment to enjoy the finished product, don't forget to reassess your buildings insurance to ensure it still covers the value of your home or any new features and liabilities. 

If your property is now worth more, for example, and you don't tweak your policy's cover limits, you could end up falling short when it comes to making a claim. 

Also, make sure you tell your insurer about changes in the size of your home, such as the number of rooms.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

5. Consider other types of cover

Some insurers and brokers offer policies designed for renovation work. These can cover the existing structure, any new additions, and materials or equipment on site. They may also include public liability cover, which protects you if someone is injured or their property is damaged due to the building work.

The British Insurance Brokers' Association has a 'Find Insurance' tool and a helpline (0370 950 1790) to help you locate this type of policy. 

If you're not moving out and leaving furniture or other belongings in the home while the work is carried out, check your insurance covers accidental cover. This protects against unexpected damage caused by accidents in the home. 

The latest Which? analysis found that only 31% of buildings policies include this cover as standard, and just 30% for contents. In most cases, you'll need to add it as an optional extra. 

Speak to your insurer to confirm what is and isn’t included, especially in relation to building work.

6. Shop around if your policy falls short

If your current insurer can’t provide the cover you need, it’s best to find a new policy before any work begins.

Price comparison sites such as Confused.com, Go.Compare, MoneySuperMarket and Compare the Market can help you view multiple quotes at once and compare features quickly. 

For a more in-depth look at what providers offer, check out our guides to the best contents insurance and buildings insurance. We've rated policies from dozens of insurers to help you choose the right cover.

Make your money go further

Find the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with our expert guidance. From only £4.99 a month, cancel anytime.

Join Which? Money

Which? advice on home improvements

If you're planning on improving your home this year, Which? is here to help.

Our guide on house extension and conversion ideas can help you figure out how to add more space to your home.

You can also take a look at our step-by-step guide to loft conversions or our advice on how to buy the best garden room.

For design inspiration, we have a kitchen ideas guide, and you can use our guide to kitchen costs to help you make sure the numbers add up.

We've also found the best kitchen brands and best bathroom brands to help you avoid wasting money when kitting out your renovations.

Finally, check out Which? Trusted Traders to find a reliable trader to bring your home improvement project to life.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.