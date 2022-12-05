Which? Investigates podcast: is ticket fraud ruining football?

When it comes to big sporting events, fraudsters are always looking to take advantage of fans desperate to find a ticket. Resale tickets for Euro 2020 were found to be selling for as much as £17,000, and similar prices are being touted to for fans heading to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In this Which? investigation we take a look at ticket fraud. We’ll hear from those who have lost thousands, explain how the scammers operate, and investigate what needs to be done to combat this illegal activity.

You can find out more about the research we've used and read more about this topic in this episode's show notes .

Which? Investigates podcast

After two chart-topping seasons, the Which? Investigates podcast is back.

Listen to our team of experts investigating the consumer issues that impacy your everyday life. We’ll have new episodes every fortnight as we uncover the truth about the products and services you use and the consumer stories hitting the headlines. Get behind the claims to find out exactly what you need to know.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Investigates to find us in your favourite podcast app.