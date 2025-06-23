Predicting the future of scams: your questions answered

With scammers stealing in excess of £11bn last year, we discuss the latest tactics fraudsters are using to target our finances.

In this podcast, Lucia Ariano sits down with Which? Scams and Consumer Rights Editor Lauren Deitz, scams and fraud expert Faye Lipson, and data and privacy expert Andy Laughlin to answer your questions about how scams are carried out, and the biggest threats we should be aware of over the coming months.

Plus, our experts also discuss their top tips to help protect you and your loved ones.

