Which? Investigates podcast: What do we really know about sunscreen?

With warnings about climate change and the recent heatwave fresh in our memory, we take a deep dive into the science behind sunscreen and debunk some of the claims made by some products available on shelves up and down the country.

In this Which? Investigation we take a deeper look at our testing which shows not all products provide the protection you’d expect, and we also hear about early research into how our fragile ecosystem could be harmed by some of the chemicals meant to help protect our skin.

After two chart-topping seasons, the Which? Investigates podcast is back, investigating the issues impacting your everyday life. We’ll have new episodes every fortnight as we uncover the truth behind the claims you see in the media, or that are being shared on social, whether that be about the products you use or some of the stories hitting the headlines.

Read the show notes to find out more about the research we used during this episode here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Investigates to find us in your favourite podcast app.