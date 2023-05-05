Which? Money podcast: is coin collecting a con?

With many looking to find ways to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III, we ask whether coin collecting is a worthwhile investment.

We hear why you should steer clear of the new wave of ‘limited edition’ collectables as well as learning about the scammers trying to make easy money.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? senior researcher and writer Faye Lipson.

You can read our full investigation here: A right royal mark-up: 'Investing' in coronation coins is a costly mistake .

