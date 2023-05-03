Coronation scams: watch out for dodgy emails, websites and cold calls

Scammers are attempting to take advantage of consumers looking to buy memorabilia ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

The cybersecurity provider Kaspersky and Hertfordshire Police have issued warnings about dodgy websites, phishing emails and cold callers trying to take advantage of shoppers.

Read on to discover how to spot and report coronation scams.

Dodgy websites and phishing emails

Kaspersky has warned of a rise in scam websites ‘selling’ coronation memorabilia such as coins, plates and mugs.

Scammers use these sites to get their hands on your personal information, such as your name, address and bank details. Stolen details may then be traded on the dark web or used to access your bank account and steal money.

Kaspersky says consumers should also be aware of dodgy emails that seek to capitalise on the coronation. These emails may contain links to websites claiming to sell coronation memorabilia in an attempt to obtain your details.

Coin scams

Hertfordshire Police has issued a warning about scammers making cold calls claiming they're selling commemorative coins. It reported that one resident came close to sending £1,600 to a fraudster before an officer intervened to stop the transfer.

Don’t buy commemorative coins from unofficial sources. Official coronation coins can be purchased via the official Royal Mint website (royalmint.com).

Be vigilant against crime

If you’re planning a celebration this weekend, it’s important to be on your guard against criminals.

Major national events often coincide with an uplift in crime. The insurer LV says there was a 36% year-on-year rise in thefts during last year’s Jubilee weekend.

LV says homeowners should check their windows are locked, avoid discussing their plans too publicly (for example on social media) and cancel or postpone any deliveries if they’re going to be away from home for the weekend.

How to spot coronation scams

As a general rule, it’s best not to buy items from a company or website that you’re not familiar with – especially if you’ve been contacted out of the blue by call, text or email.

Phishing websites

Signs that you’re on a suspicious website include poor spelling and grammar, too-good-to-be-true offers and being asked to make payments via bank transfer.

You should also be wary of .net or .org domains, as these are rarely used by genuine online retailers. Additionally, be suspicious of contact pages that don't list a physical address or only contain a ‘contact us’ form.

Scam websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) .

Scam emails

Scam emails should be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk so they can be investigated by the NCSC.

You can also report scam emails to your email provider – select ‘report spam’ on Gmail, ‘report phishing’ on Hotmail or forward emails to abuse@yahoo.com from a Yahoo account.

If you've divulged any personal details, change your passwords. Most importantly, contact your bank immediately if you’ve given away any financial information.

If you’ve fallen victim to a scam, you can report it to Action Fraud .

Cold calls

If you receive a cold call from somebody trying to sell you commemorative items, hang up and block the number.

Callers can be very convincing with their claims that items are rare or highly collectable, but take these claims with a pinch of salt and only buy items from official sources.