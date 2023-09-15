Which? Money podcast: meet the older generation becoming their own boss

In this episode we speak to the people turning to self employment in later life as they look to change careers or boost their income.

We hear from those who have made the switch, asking how they overcame major hurdles to make their businesses work and their advice for success.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? Senior Content Producer/Writer Matthew Jenkin.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.