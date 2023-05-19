Which? Money podcast: should you get a reward credit card?

With prices continuing to rise, we learn how getting rewarded for your credit card spending could be key to fighting rising prices.

Our experts also share the best offers available right now, and discuss how you can decide which card could be right for you.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? journalist Grace Witherden and Which? banking analyst Sam Wilson.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.