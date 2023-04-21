Which? Money podcast: the card protection you need to know about

Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act might be decades old, but it could still be your best way of getting back your hard earned cash if something goes wrong with a credit card purchase.

We take a look at what the law says, how to make a successful claim, and an alternative way to secure a refund in cases where Section 75 doesn't apply.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside the Editor of Which? Money magazine, Jenny Ross.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.