Which? Money podcast: the investment funds that could lose you money

In this episode we hear the results of our investigation which found many investment platforms are still recommending funds with poor returns, some with the possibility of leaving you with less money than you initially invested.

We also find out how much money you should have in savings before considering investing in the first place.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? researcher/writer Megan Thomas, and Which? senior content producer/writer Grace Witherden.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.