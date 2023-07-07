Which? Money podcast: what next for savers and mortgage borrowers?

With interest rates continuing to rise we gather our experts to explain what to do with your money right now.

We explain how to pick the best mortgage deal for you, what you can do if you're struggling with repayments, and also question why savings rates aren’t rising as quickly as many had expected.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? Money magazine editor Jenny Ross and mortgage reporter Joe Wright.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.