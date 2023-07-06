Mortgage support: which lenders have signed the new relief charter?

A new mortgage charter designed to help homeowners struggling with their loan repayments has been signed by the majority of lenders.

The City regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has adjusted its rulebook to back the pledges made by banks and building societies at the end of June. It says lenders should make their increased support options clear and accessible to all borrowers.

The charter includes commitments such as allowing struggling mortgage customers to lower monthly bills by switching to interest-only payments for six months, or extending a mortgage term.

Here, Which? delves into what's included in the new charter and reveal the lenders that have signed up.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What's included in the mortgage charter?

In the wake of the interest rate turmoil, which has seen average mortgage rates on two and five-year fixes surpass 6%, lenders have agreed to offer more flexibility to struggling homeowners.

Tailored forbearance measures are already offered by providers, but the options available differ lender to lender.

Under the new charter, the support options become clearer, and these will be regulated by the FCA to ensure banks and building societies are fulfilling what they've agreed to.

The government says the measures 'should offer comfort to those who are anxious about high interest rates' and 'support for those who do get into difficulty'.

Flexibility to change mortgage terms

Customers who are up-to-date with their payments, but will struggle to meet future payments can take respite by:

Switching to interest-only payments for six months

or extending their mortgage term (ie from 25 years to 30 years) to reduce their monthly payments, with the option to switch back within six months.

New affordability checks will not be required before borrowers make a switch, and credit ratings will be not impacted.

However, if customers continue to take the relief after the six-month period, their credit file could then be impacted.

Find out more: credit reports - all you need to know

Remortgaging support

From 10 July, customers coming to the end of their fixed-rate deal will be able to book a new rate with their existing lender once contacted.

This can be agreed six months in advance of your existing deal expiring.

Once booked in, you will be able to request a better deal from the lender up to two weeks before the new term starts.

This often happens already, however, its inclusion in the charter firms up the commitment.

Find out more: how to remortgage

Repossession rules eased

Thanks to the charter, anyone who falls into arrears will not have their home repossessed without consent, unless in exceptional circumstances, for at least 12 months.

Lenders usually tend to start the repossession process after three months, but those which have signed the charter have agreed to push this back to a year.

The extension is hoped to offer some slack for homeowners, allowing them additional time to stabilise their financial situations.

Find out more: repossessions jump by 50% in first quarter of year

What to be aware of if you take support

The FCA welcomes the commitments, but adds that borrowers should be aware that making changes, even temporary ones, will very likely result in higher monthly payments in the future or paying back more overall.

For example, switching to interest-only for six months will mean your mortgage will take longer to pay off, as you won't be increasing the equity you own during this time and only paying off the interest. The capital amount you owe will not budge.

Sheldon Mills, from the FCA, said: 'If you can keep up with your mortgage payments, you should, as changing your contract could lead to higher payments down the line.'

For more detail on the pros and cons of mortgage support options, head to our guide to learn what to do if you can't pay your mortgage.

Note: the list below groups together banks and their subsidiaries, such as Lloyds and Halifax. The commitments of the charter do not apply to buy-to-let mortgages.

Which banks have signed the mortgage charter?

Around 85% of mortgage providers have agreed to the charter, including all of the major banks and building societies.

The full list is as follows:

Bank of Ireland UK

Barclays

Bath Building Society

Buckinghamshire Building Society

The Co-operative Bank, including Platform and Britannia

Coventry Building Society

Darlington Building Society

Earl Shilton Building Society

Ecology Building Society

Family Building Society

Furness Building Society

Glasgow Credit Union

Hinkley & Rugby Building Society

HSBC, including First Direct

Leeds Building Society

Leek Building Society

Lloyds, including Halifax and Scottish Widows

Loughborough Building Society

Melton Mowbray Building Society

Nationwide Building Society

NatWest, including RBS and Ulster Bank

Newcastle Building Society

Nottingham Building Society

Principality Building Society

Progressive Building Society

Santander

Scottish Building Society

Skipton Building Society

Suffolk Building Society

Tipton & Coseley Building Society

TSB

The Vernon Building Society

United Trust Bank Limited

Virgin Money, including Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank

West Bromwich Building Society

Yorkshire Building Society

The charter only applies to customers of lenders who have signed up. However, if your bank or building society is not on the list, that isn't to say it doesn't offer mortgage support options.

If you are struggling to pay or concerned about your future finances, it's important to contact your lender as soon as possible.

Find out more: best mortgage lenders

How long will the charter be in place?

The FCA, which is regulating the support pledges, says it will review the changes made to its rulebook in a year.

Mortgage costs are not expected to fall anytime soon, with the Resolution Foundation think tank predicting the UK will face a 'mortgage crunch' next year as 1.6 million households come to remortgage.

When will mortgage interest rates come down?

Soaring interest rates are a result of high inflation, which currently stands at 8.7%. The government hopes to halve this number by the end of the year, but the overall target is 2%.

In an attempt to rein in inflation, the Bank of England (BoE) has opted to continually hike interest rates, with the idea being that higher interest rates mean less money is spent by the population and price rises slow as a result.

And it seems that tactic will carry on over the coming months. The BoE base rate, which plays a pivotal role in determining interest rates set by banks, is currently 5%, and experts predict it could hit 6% this year.

In announcing the charter, Jeremy Hunt said: 'We will do what it takes, and we won’t flinch in our resolve because we know that getting rid of high inflation from our economy is the only way that we can ultimately relieve pressure on family finances and on businesses.'