Average five-year mortgage rate rises above 6% - what can borrowers do now?

The average price of a five-year, fixed-rate mortgage has surpassed 6% today (Tuesday 4 July).
Twelve months ago, the average five-year mortgage rate stood at 3.89%, but as of this morning it's 6.01%, according to Moneyfacts data.
It's the first time rates have hit these heights since November last year, and is unwelcome news to the estimated 700,000 who still need to remortgage this year.
Here, Which? looks at why five-year rates have shot up, and delves into what first-time buyers and homeowners can do to find the best possible mortgage deal.
Rates have climbed continually almost every day for the past five weeks.
The rapid increase is piling more pressure on homeowners who still need to remortgage this year, or those who are trying to get on the housing ladder.
Fixing at a rate of 6.01% on a £200,000 loan paid back over a 25-year period will cost you £1,290 a month. In contrast, paying back the same amount on last July's average rate (3.89%) would have cost you £1,044 a month.
Check out our mortgage repayment calculator for help crunching the numbers.
Interest rates are highly dependent on the Bank of England base rate, which has been hiked 13 times in a row since the end of 2021.
The Bank has continually increased the rate (currently 5%) in a bid to calm inflation, which stands at 8.7%. The target is 2%.
Mortgage providers have significantly increased their rates as a result. Experts believe further base rate hikes are on the way this year, so mortgage costs are also expected to continue climbing.
Most borrowers either opt for a two-year or five-year fix when locking in a mortgage rate.
Despite them costing more, demand is currently greater for two-year terms as homeowners are gambling on interest falling by 2025.
Should rates be lower in two years' time, they will then be able to remortgage onto a cheaper deal - but there's no guarantee this will happen, as the past year has proven how volatile interest rates can be.
The average rate for a two-year fix surpassed 6% a fortnight ago, and now stands at 6.47%.
The graph below shows how rates have dramatically changed over the past two years, according to Moneyfacts data.
While the average rate on all deposit sizes has hit a grim milestone, those who search for the best deal can still find cheaper rates.
The table shows the cheapest deals available to first-time buyers and remortgagers.
|Loan-to-value (LTV)
|Lender
|Initial rate
|Fees
|60%
|Family Building Society
|4.99%
|£999
|75%
|Post Office Money
|5.2%
|£1,495
|85%
|Post Office Money
|5.24%
|£1,495
|90%
|First Direct
|5.39%
|£490
|95%
|Loughborough Building Society
|5.85%
|£499
Source: Moneyfacts. Rates correct as of 4 July 2023.
To see the best rates on two-year fixes at varying loan-to-value (LTV) amounts, check out our story on the cheapest mortgage rates.
With 700,000 borrowers coming off fixed deals in the second half of this year, and a further 1.6 million in 2024, remortgaging is a hot topic.
In such a high-interest environment, it pays to be aware of the best steps to take when you need to refinance.
You can find out more in our story on what to do if you need to remortgage. If you're worried about making your mortgage payments, see our guide on what to do if you can't pay your mortgage.
The government also unveiled a new mortgage support charter last month, offering three key pledges from lenders to help those struggling with their home loan repayments.