Which? Money podcast: what you need to know about the Spring Budget

We analyse the announcements made by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, including changes to free childcare entitlement, pensions and energy bill support.

We also discuss the freeze on fuel duty, the prospect of cheaper pints at the pub, and inflation forecasts for this year.



Read more on the key announcements made in the Spring Budget.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside the editor of Which? Money magazine, Jenny Ross, and deputy editor of Which? Money, Sam Richardson.

