Which? Money podcast: why it costs more to be single

We hear about new research showing how being single comes at a big premium when it comes to our finances.

We’ll discuss the eye watering amount not being in a relationship costs those living solo, as well as asking whether the tax system is set up to punish those not choosing to marry?

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? journalist and writer Grace Witherden and Sarah Coles, Head of Personal Finance at Hargreaves Lansdowne.

