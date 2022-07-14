Which Samsung Galaxy mobile phone series is best?

If you've decided on a Samsung for your next mobile phone, you're only halfway there. The real decision is exactly what model to go for. There are dozens to choose from ranging in performance and price, often with very similar names. Read on to find out which model is best for you.

It's hard to escape Samsung's presence – the multi-billion-dollar Korean tech company is involved in a staggering number of products, from smart fridges to LED light bulbs. It's perhaps best known in the UK for its mobile phones and is one of the most popular brands with Brits.

With so many models being pumped out each year, you might be wondering not only if you need to opt for the most advanced model, but also if you even need the newest. Perhaps the previous year's edition at a knock-down price could suit you just fine?

Below we reveal a Samsung Galaxy smartphone suitable for every price point.

How much do Samsung Galaxy mobile phones cost?

When you think of a Samsung handset there's a good chance something like the Galaxy S22 comes to mind – a high-end, very expensive device. But there's actually a huge variety of options to choose from, and you don't need to break the bank for a great deal of them. In the last year, the cheapest Samsung phone to be released cost only £139, with the most expensive being £1,499.

Samsung provides one of the best durations for security support meaning you can keep the phones for longer and potentially save money in the long-term. In 2019, Samsung announced four years of support guaranteed for all upcoming releases. In early 2022, it announced five years of security updates for selected models too. Security updates are important to keep your phone secure from hackers. Which? always includes the estimated date that a phone will lose its security support in our mobile phone reviews. Find out when your phone might lose support in our guide to mobile phone security.

Samsung Galaxy S series (£699 - £1,149)

The Galaxy S series is the flagship range. The numerical suffix increases year-by-year, with the Galaxy S22 being released in 2022. The Galaxy S22+ packs in all of the great features of the S22 but will appeal more to those who prefer a larger display. The S22 Ultra has even more perks - but with a price tag to match.

S-series phones to consider

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G – £769 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 brought refinements from its already high-spec predecessor - the Samsung Galaxy S21. It has three rear cameras including a 50 mega-pixel wide camera, plenty of camera modes to peruse, and the ability to film in 8K. The 6.1-inch OLED screen with 2,340 x 1,080 resolution claims to reach a huge brightness level of 900 nits. Opt for the Galaxy S22+ (£949) if this all sounds great but you want a bigger 6.6-inch display. But consider the S22 Ultra (£1,149) if you’re looking for even more specs with tablet-like features. The Ultra has five top-of-the-line camera and an integrated S Pen, which is a stylus you can use to browse your phone or use as a digital pen - similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note series. Security updates are guaranteed for the full S22 range until at least March 2027.

Flip and Fold series (£849 - £1,499)

Samsung is one of the manufacturers leading the way in foldable-screen technology. It has released its third-generation foldable phones, but they are some of the most expensive phones on the market.

Flip and Fold phones to consider

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - £1,499 - This foldable phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12GB Ram. It’s pocket size when folded and extends to a 7.6-inch screen. Three lenses make up the rear camera system, it runs on a 4,400mAh battery, and it has security support until at least August 2026.

Samsung Galaxy A series (£139 - £409)

Galaxy A models come in at a level below the Galaxy S range. They're low-to-mid-range handsets that aim to strike a balance between price and performance. They may lack some of the most sophisticated functions of their bigger brothers, and their design is a little more functional than fanciful, but they're an appealing choice for those who want a smartphone that can do everything they ask of it – without spending more than £30 per month on a contract.

A-series phones to consider

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G - £409 - This phone has a mid-range price with some first-rate benefits like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and a Gorilla Glass 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution. The cameras aren't as powerful as on the S series, but it comes with four rear cameras with optical image stabilisation for steady shots, and 4K videos. It comes with a charger included for the 4,500mAh battery, and security support is expected to last until September 2025.

Samsung Galaxy M series (£199 - £339)

The M series is the updated version of the old Galaxy J series, bringing low-to-mid range phones to the market. In these phones, Samsung prioritises battery over performance, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't get innovative camera set-ups, good processors and bright displays.

M-series phones to consider

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G - £339 - With a 5,000mAh battery, you shouldn't need to worry about running out of juice with this phone. At the top end of the M series, it has a mammoth 6.7-inch OLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution. There are three lenses on the back of the phone and you can film in 4K. It should get security support guaranteed until October 2025.

How to save money on a Samsung Galaxy phone

As with anything, waiting a year or more for the model you want to drop in price is a solid strategy. Some phones can be found for half their original price if you buy at the right time. An older phone may be perfectly adequate for your needs, especially if there aren't many features on the newer model that you'll actually use.

Storage size can often have a big impact on price, and if you can add more yourself this is far cheaper than opting for the larger model. Do you need to spend an extra £100 on 128GB of storage when you could just buy the 64GB variant and a £15 micro-SD card to do the same job?

Finally, always consider buying a phone outright to save money in the long-term. If you do opt to buy over contract, carefully work out the total cost to you so you know exactly how much extra you're paying. Want to save even more money? Take a look at our guide to buying a refurbished or used mobile phone.

