Which? Shorts podcast: entente cordiale in Brittany

This week we're crossing the English Channel to hear how rivalry and friendship with Britain are written in the character of the French coastal ports of Saint-Malo and Dinard.

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand-picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

In this episode, read by Laura Sanders, Rob Crossam takes us on a trip through one of France's most historic coastal destinations.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 21 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.