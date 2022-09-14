Which? Money podcast: how to pay on holiday

This week on the Which? Money Podcast we look at the best way to pay when traveling abroad this summer. We take a tackle cash vs. card and exchange rates, as well as hearing how you can ensure you don’t return with less money than expected.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast features the best advice to help you tackle the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop, join host Lucia and the Which? Money podcast team of experts for free tips to help you get on top of your bills. .

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.