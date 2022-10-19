News.

Which? Shorts podcast: Heir Hunters

Listen to our podcast about surprise windfalls from a long-lost relatives and when they are - and aren't - too good to be true
Rob LilleySenior Audio Producer

Have you been contacted about an unexpected inheritance? While legitimate heir hunters do exist, Which? finds you’re more likely to encounter an imposter.

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand-picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

Listen here as in this episode, read by Angus Farquhar, Which? journalist Josh Wilson explains how to spot a legitimate windfall claim from a scammer hoping to take advantage.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 25 of Which? Shorts here.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.

More on this

Related articles

More on this

Related articles