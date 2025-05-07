Which? Shorts podcast: how to beat the pharmacy crisis and get your medication

In this week's episode of Which? Shorts, we explore the crisis that's hitting UK pharmacies as a perfect storm of funding difficulties, staff shortages and manufacturing issues is impacting how easy it is to access the medication or advice we need.

While there's not a one-size-fits-all solution, there are some steps you can take that may help you get your medication.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Megan Thomas and read by Kat Cereda.

We bring you new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Eat well, live better and stay healthy. Sign up for our Food & Health newsletter, it's free monthly



Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.

A transcript of the show can be found here .

A version of this article was originally published in the May 2025 issue of Which? Magazine .