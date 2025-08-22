By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
Amazon devices are on sale: how does it compare to Prime Day 2025?
If you're shopping for an Amazon device, you shouldn't pay full price because its tech is regularly discounted.
The Amazon Prime Day sale took place in July 2025, with price drops on all sorts of electronics.
If you missed out at the time, and you're now in the market for some new tech, you're in luck.
Right now, there are deals on Amazon's video doorbells, e-readers, smart speakers and streaming sticks. The best part? You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of them.
Before you buy, it'll be worth considering how these current deals stack up against the savings we saw on Prime Day. We've done the research to find out how prices compare.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus
Cheaper than Prime Day July 2025? No (£79 on Prime Day)
Average price in the past six months: £146.86 | Lowest price in the past six months: £79
- Mains-powered
- Software update period until at least 2028
- Motion detection
We like: Simple to install
We don't like: Video recording requires a subscription
The Video Doorbell Plus is Ring's mid-range model. It’s battery-powered and has a ‘head-to-toe’ HD-resolution camera with support for colour night vision.
From the smartphone app, you can set up pre-recorded messages that play whenever your doorbell is pressed.
Ring 5 Piece Kit (Second Generation) with Outdoor Siren
Cheaper than Prime Day July 2025? Yes (£217.99 on Prime Day)
Average price in the past six months: £228.74 | Lowest price in the past six months: £209.99
- Mains-powered
- Software update period until at least 2028
- Motion detection
We like: Simple to install
We don't like: Alarm calls and cellular backup require a subscription
This bundle includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, a range extender and an alarm outdoor siren.
Everything can be controlled from the dashboard in the Ring app. You'll be alerted when doors or windows are opened, and when motion is detected in your home.
Read our Ring 5 Piece Kit (Second Generation) with Outdoor Siren review.
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus
Cheaper than Prime Day July 2025? Yes (£129.99 on Prime Day)
Average price in the past six months: £117.91 | Lowest price in the past six months: £79.99
- Mains-powered
- Software update period until at least 2028
- Motion detection
We like: Motion-triggered alerts and a spotlight to deter intruders
We don't like: Recordings require a subscription
The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is an HD outdoor camera with motion-activated spotlights, a security siren, customisable Motion Zones and colour night vision. You can power it from mains, or choose to buy the battery-powered option.
When a person is detected, you'll be alerted on your phone, and you'll be able to speak to them through the device thanks to a built-in microphone and speaker.
Read our Ring Spotlight Cam Plus review.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)
Cheaper than Prime Day July 2025? No (£89.99 on Prime Day)
Average price in the past six months: £146.05 | Lowest price in the past six months: £89.99
- 8-inch display
- Wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity
- 13Mp camera
We like: Alexa voice control, easy to set up and use
We don’t like: Screen can be a fingerprint magnet
The third generation of Amazon’s smart display has a familiar wedge-shaped design and is a little larger than the previous version. On the top of the device, you’ll spot a mechanical privacy shutter for the camera, plus buttons to mute the microphone or adjust the volume.
You can tune into the radio, listen to music streaming services or audiobooks (these may require subscriptions), ask for weather updates, connect smart home devices and more.
Read our Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) review.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) - With Ads
Cheaper than Prime Day July 2025? No (£118.74 on Prime Day)
Average price in the past six months: £217.60 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £118.74
- Wi-fi only
- 16GB storage
- 7-inch display
We like: Easy to use
We don’t like: Heavier than standard Kindle, additional cost for non-ad version
The 12th generation Kindle Paperwhite has a number of features to help you adjust the display. For example, brightness and colour temperature can be automatically and manually adjusted.
You can manually change the orientation of the screen to read in either portrait or landscape mode.
Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) review.
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam
Cheaper than Prime Day July 2025? No (£34.99 on Prime Day)
Average price in the past six months: £58.82 | Lowest price in the past six months: £34.99
- Mains-powered
- 360 degree pan and 169 degree tilt
- HD video
We like: Adjust the view by moving the camera through the app
We don’t like: You need a subscription for some features
If you want to keep an eye on your pets or your valuables when you aren't home, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam can watch over the entire room it's in, thanks to its ability to pan and tilt.
A built-in microphone and speaker also allow for the two-way talk feature. That'll come in handy for telling mischievous children to stop misbehaving or for soothing a barking dog.
Read or Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam review.
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet
Cheaper than Prime Day July 2025? No (£114.99 on Prime Day)
Average price in the past six months: £225.93 | Lowest price in the past six months: £114.99
- 11-inch tablet
- 2,000 x 1,200 resolution
- 64GB or 128GB models available
We like: Expandable storage, simple to use
We don’t like: Amazon Appstore doesn't have some popular apps
The Amazon Fire Max 11 is the biggest and most advanced Fire tablet. If you need a slate for streaming TV shows or playing mobile games, its bigger screen and more powerful processor make it a better choice than the more affordable Fire devices.
Compared to similar devices from competitors like Apple and Samsung, this tablet, even when sold at full price, is still significantly more budget-friendly.
Read our Amazon Fire Max 11 review.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Cheaper than Prime Day July 2025? No (£27.99 on Prime Day)
Average price in the past six months: £54.41 | Lowest price in the past six months: £27.99
- Newest-gen model
- Supports 2160p, 1080p and 720p up to 60 fps
- Bundled with remote
We like: Easy to set up, support for voice commands
Watch out for: No built-in ethernet port for wired connections
Amazon’s popular streaming stick is built for smooth 4K streaming and gives you access to thousands of films and TV shows from services including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.
The bundled Alexa Voice Remote lets you search for content using your voice, or you can navigate using the physical buttons instead.
