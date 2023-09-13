Which? Shorts podcast: the innocent victims of car insurance fraud



In this week's Which? Shorts we meet the Which? members who feel let down by their insurers amidst a surge in spurious claims and applications from potential fraudsters.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Which? Senior Researcher and Writer Dean Sobers, and read by Which? Money podcast host Lucia Ariano.

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.