Which? Shorts podcast: what does the future hold for the way we pay?

This week we're diving deeper into our digital cash revolution, exploring how banks and technology are working together to help change the way we make our daily transactions.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Which? Tech contributor James O'Malley and read by the host of the Which? Money podcast, Lucia Ariano.

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.