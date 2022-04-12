Which supermarket is cheapest for Easter?

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Whether you're looking to feed hungry kids during the school holidays or put on an Easter Sunday spread, our analysis shows that you don't need to shell out a fortune.
Which? has crunched the numbers, and we've got the lowdown on the cheapest supermarket for your school holiday shopping.
We also compare prices on popular Easter Sunday lunch items including lamb, chicken, and a selection of sides.
Our Easter school holiday basket included everyday essentials such as milk, eggs and bread, plus ingredients for healthier lunches and dinners (based on school holiday shopping lists compiled by some of the big supermarkets and NHS Better Health).
We compared the prices of 21 items in the two weeks before 4 April, including royal gala apples, bananas, sweet potatoes, own-label peanut butter, and houmous. Our basket also included those ingredients you might need for healthy and filling dinners, such as own-label spaghetti, onions and beef mince.
Aldi (Aldi.co.uk)came out cheapest overall, with our basket costing £24.49, while Lidl (Lidl.co.uk) was just over £1 more expensive. The same shop at Waitrose (Waitrose.com) would cost you over £13 extra - that's nearly 54% more.
In our larger shopping trolley of 43 goods we included a larger range of branded groceries - such as Birds Eye fish fingers, a Dairylea snacking pot and Organix apple rice cakes - which aren't always available in the discounter supermarkets. For this larger shopping list, we weren't able to include Aldi or Lidl.
Asda(Asda.com) at £80.30, was the cheapest of the traditional supermarkets. It was £15.71 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose.
If you're hosting this Easter, then you may well be serving lamb like 76 out of 217 respondents in our social media poll.
In our analysis, a whole lamb shoulder ranged in price per kg from £8.50 at Tesco to £11 at Morrisons (total price depends on the size you buy), on average. For those serving a half lamb leg, Asda offers the best value (£10.99/kg).
Those planning a roast chicken main will find the best value at Aldi, at £1.87 per kg for a large British whole chicken (fixed price of £3.55 for a 1.6kg-1.9kg variable weight chicken).
For vegetarians at Easter, the Linda McCartney's frozen vegetarian chicken roast was cheapest at Waitrose (£3). The lowest prices are in bold in the table below.
|Aldi
|Asda
|Lidl
|Morrisons
|Ocado
|Sainsbury's
|Tesco
|Waitrose
|Half leg of lamb (950g-1.27kg)
|£10.99
|£14.50
|£12
|£13.50
|£11.62
|Lamb whole shoulder (1-2kg)
|£9
|£11
|£10
|£9.50
|£8.50
|£10.50
|Large whole chicken (1.6-2kg)
|£1.87
|£2.38
|£2.35
|£2.43
|£2.37
|£2.45
|£2.83
|Pork shoulder joint (1-2kg)
|£2.89
|£3.50
|£2.89
|£3.57
|£3.85
|£2.89
|£3.50
|£6.50
|Linda McCartney's frozen vegetarian chicken roast (400g)
|£3.50
|£3.50
|£3.85
|£3.85
|£3
Prices of meat in the table are per kilogram. Total cost will depend on the size bought.
Of course, no Sunday lunch table is complete without your favourite side dishes. We've compared the prices of common spring roast accompaniments below. Whether you prefer roasties or baby potatoes, broccoli or cabbage alongside your main, you can see which supermarket has the lowest price (in bold).
|Aldi
|Asda
|Lidl
|Morrisons
|Ocado
|Sainsbury's
|Tesco
|Waitrose
|Birds Eye Frozen Garden Peas (375g)
|£1.40
|£1.39
|£1
|£1.06
|£1.40
|£1.40
|Own Label Asparagus (230g - 250g)
|£1.89
|£1.99
|£2.05
|£1.98
|£2.00
|£1.80
|Own Label Baby Potatoes (1000g)
|£0.55
|£0.90
|£0.79
|£0.85
|£0.91
|£1
|Own Label Broccoli Crown (300g - 400g)
|£0.47
|£0.50
|£0.44
|£0.49
|£0.49
|£1.40
|Own Label Carrot Bag 1000g
|£0.39
|£0.43
|£0.39
|£0.40
|£0.40
|£0.39
|£0.65
|Own Label King Edward Potatoes (2000-2500g)
|£1.19
|£1.50
|£1.76
|£1.33
|£1.50
|£1.57
|Own Label Leeks (400-500g)
|£0.95
|£0.88
|£1.20
|£0.95
|£0.95
|£1.50
Our analysis is based on independent data and includes discounts but not multi buys.
If you're looking to venture out to entertain kids over the school holidays, or for a much-needed break from cooking, then where to eat will be forefront of your mind.
Thankfully some places offer a kids eat free scheme during the break. Below is a selection, but it's worth checking with local restaurants or cafes to see if they are running any school holiday deals.
With any of these offers, be sure to check that you qualify by reading the terms and conditions before the meal. The time of day, location, age of your kids, or the food under offer might vary.