Whether it's the first time you're off to student accommodation, or if you're just looking for a quick upgrade to make next term a bit more bearable, here's what we would pack.

While each of these are great to have at university, they're also excellent investments to jump-start your life beyond your student days. Choosing a good model will mean that, ideally, these will be with you for years to come.

1. Heated clothes airer

“A heated clothes airer would've been great so I didn't have to be surrounded by my housemates’ clothes drying on the radiators for days on end...” Hannah Fox, Which? Writer and Researcher

Pros:

Cheaper than a tumble dryer and costs less to run if you're doing smaller loads.

More consistent than air drying.

Some models can hold a lot of clothing.

Dries clothing faster than on a clothes horse or radiator.

Cons:

Slower than tumble dryers.

More expensive to run with large loads.

Some are quite big, which might be hard to find storage for.

Our verdict:

If you're without a tumble dryer, this is the next best thing. Getting one that dries clothing quickly will speed up laundry day so you can have more time to spend with friends, or quickly wrap up that essay you might've forgotten about.

One heated airer you could think about getting is the Dry:Soon Mini 3-tier airer. If room is tight in your home, this small airer offers a large capacity for its size. Handy if student accommodation is tight.

You can compare prices below, or you can read our full review in our guide on the best heated airers.

2. Air fryer

“I always had to wait ages if someone else was using an oven. An air fryer would’ve been a handy alternative for when I wanted a quick cooked meal.” Manca Virant, Which? Writer and Researcher

Pros:

Some student accommodation might not have an oven – an air fryer is a great alternative to this.

Great for smaller portions for one or two people.

More energy efficient than an oven.

Cons:

Some air fryers can cost over £200.

You won't be able to easily cook larger meals with friends or flatmates.

Our verdict:

A great option to consider if you're without an oven. We'd recommend looking for one around £100 or less. Luckily, there are plenty of air fryers that we've tested, suitable for those on a budget, that cook well.

Below, you can compare prices on a selection of the air fryers we've tested that cost £100 or less. Be sure to take a look at our air fryer reviews first, so you can get the best model for your needs.

3. Electric heater

“My housemates refused to turn on the heating until December – even after the landlord came around to tell us to switch it on since it was putting off prospective tenants. Having an electric heater for my room would’ve been great.” Chris Brookes, Which? Writer

Pros:

A great way to heat up one room.

Some models can be controlled remotely with a smartphone.

Some can double as fans, although we'd recommend getting a dedicated electric fan , which will probably do a better job at cooling.

Cons:

Some models can be noisy when in use.

Not capable of heating entire homes.

They're not necessarily cheaper to run than central heating.

Our verdict:

If your accommodation has heating issues, this is a great way to mitigate them. A good electric heater can be hard to come by during the winter when they're often sold out, so it might be worthwhile picking one up sooner rather than later. We've tested a variety of heaters that are worth considering, some of which cost under £50. Be careful when buying one though, because we've found mini-heaters that are dangerous to use and illegal to sell in the UK.

One heater we tested, the Russel Hobbs RHCVH4002 convection heater, runs so quietly that you wouldn't know it was on if it weren't for the small light on the side. It's perfect for keeping warm while you're focusing on last-minute deadlines.

Below, you can compare prices, or read our guide on the best electric heaters to make sure you're picking up the best one for your room.

4. Mattress topper

“I wish I could’ve had a thick mattress topper to put a bit of distance between me and all of the students who had slept in my bed before me.” Victoria Purcell, Which? Editor

Pros:

The beds in student accommodation aren't exactly known for being cosy – a mattress topper is a budget-friendly way to be a lot more comfortable.

Gives you some peace of mind knowing there's some distance between you and the mattress' previous owners.

Much cheaper and easier than buying a whole new mattress.

Cons:

Can be hard to store if you're not using it after term time is over.

Can make your bed quite tall.

Might make your bed too soft (though for some, that's not a bad thing).

Our verdict:

A university essential. Like buying a good mattress, having a good mattress topper is a great investment for your sleep and wellbeing. Plus, most of the mattress toppers we've tested cost £150 or less.

Below, you can compare prices on some of the mattress toppers we've tested. Read our mattress topper reviews to make sure you're getting the right one for you.

5. Electric blanket

“I lived in a freezing house with night storage heaters that didn’t seem to emit anything other than strange noises. Having an electric blanket meant I could stay nice and warm in bed.” Faith Strickland, Which? Editor

Pros:

Low-cost heating.

Can either get an under-sheet heated blanket or cuddly heated throw.

Cons:

Some cheap models might be dangerous. We found dodgy models that failed our tests sold on AliExpress, Amazon, eBay and Wish that – with some being illegal to sell in the UK.

sold on AliExpress, Amazon, eBay and Wish that – with some being illegal to sell in the UK. Some might not heat up very well or evenly.

Feeling wires in your blankets might feel a bit odd.

Our verdict:

They're perfect for the rainy, miserable months of winter. A heated throw can keep you warm while you're working at a desk or on a couch, while a heated blanket can heat your whole bed to keep it nice and toasty throughout the cold nights.

One electric blanket we think is worth considering is the Silentnight Comfort Control electric underblanket. It only costs 3p an hour to run, so you'll stay nice and snug without hiking your electricity bills.

You can compare prices on it below, or read our full guide on the best electric blankets and heated throws to find the best winter warmer for you.

6. A pair of noise-cancelling headphones

“I was at university during the clubbing boom of the 90s. The guy who lived above me on campus seemed to play thumping house music from the moment he woke up to the moment he went to bed. A pair of noise-cancelling headphones would have been invaluable.” Daniel Davies, Which? Editor

Pros:

Active noise cancelling is a great tool which can help you focus and block out unwanted noise – you don't necessarily need to listen to music.

Headphones with good noise cancelling means you won't need to turn up your music to very high volumes in louder areas.

Getting a good pair should last you a long time, and will also sound great.

Cons:

Can get very expensive, very quickly – plus, price tags often don't equate to sound quality.

You'll need to recharge wireless headphones.

Headphones can last a really long time, but wireless headphones have a much more limited lifespan than their wired counterparts.

You'll need to be careful wearing them out in public, as they can reduce your awareness.

Our verdict:

They're a really great investment if you love listening to music. If you get the right pair, they'll last long beyond university, too. There are pairs of both over-ear or in-ear headphones we've reviewed that have great noise cancelling, so we'd recommend taking a look at both to find what's best for you.

One thing to keep in mind is that most noise-cancelling headphones these days are wireless through Bluetooth, which can get pretty expensive. There are some great pairs available for under £200. We'd recommend trying to get a pair that fit you comfortably.

Below is a selection of some of the noise-cancelling headphones we've tested that cost £250 or less. You can also read our headphone reviews to see which ones did best in our tests.

7. A really good laptop

“I was luckily enough to get a new laptop for my undergrad, but it was so slow that I hardly used it. It lived an agonisingly sluggish life which ended when it conked out in the middle of a final exam.” Lars Stannard, Which? Writer

Pros:

Can get lots of computing power in a portable package.

Getting the right laptop can power more power-intense programs such as Adobe Photoshop or Premiere.

Can save money by buying refurbished.

All-in-one: don't need to buy a separate keyboard, mouse, monitor or webcam.

Cons:

Can get quite expensive quite quickly.

Not the most ergonomic without spending extra on accessories.

Limited upgradability: some models have all their components soldered to the motherboard.

Some models might not have great battery life.

Our verdict:

A good laptop for university is an essential and a great investment in general as you can use it outside of academic life. Getting the right laptop can (and should) be useful for several years – so don't skimp on one. That said, there are great models out there for less than £600 – be sure to take a look at our tested models to find the best for you.

Below, you can take a look at a selection of Which?-tested laptops below £600. We'd never recommend a dud, but we'd recommend taking a look at our laptop reviews and this month's laptop deals to help find a good model at a great price.

If you're after the best laptop for your buck, read our guide on the best laptops under £600

8. A smart speaker

“It’s tough to admit, but I couldn’t live without my smart speaker. Using it to play music is great, but its reminders and timers I lean on the most – I’d be forgetting an awful lot without it.” Paul Lester, Which? Editor

Pros:

Can help you stay organised with reminders and timers.

Digital assistants can be really useful, and several speakers have support for your preferred one.

Cons:

Some sound great, but others might not sound as good as music-focused Bluetooth speakers .

. Most smart speakers will record you whenever you talk to it – we'll let you know in our reviews if it's a severe issue though.

Some brands might not support competing digital assistants.

Our verdict:

It's a worthwhile consideration to help you get organised. If you're after a great-sounding speaker, you might be better off with a wireless speaker that's specifically designed for listening to music. Luckily, we review those too. If you're after a smart speaker, most will cost around or under £100.

Below, we've picked a selection of smart speakers that cost under £100. You can read our best smart speakers guide and advice to find the best model for you.

9. An iPad or other tablet

“A tablet to jot notes, read digital textbooks and watch lectures on was really helpful. Plus, in my free time I had a big screen to watch movies and play solitaire.” Monika Gil, Which? Scientific Advisor

Pros:

Easier to carry than a laptop.

Can use a keyboard and mouse, or draw with a pen, stylus or your hands on most models.

Great if you're doing lots of sketching or drawing.

Cons:

Not as much computing power as a laptop.

Some budget models don't have loads of storage.

Our verdict:

If you've already got a laptop, like taking notes with a pen and paper but don't want notebooks, or are going to be doing a lot of digital drawing or sketching for your degree, a tablet is a perfect uni addition for you.

If you're unsure of whether you should get a laptop or tablet, there are also 2-in-1 laptops that have tablet capabilities, such as a Microsoft Surface – which can offer a solid middle ground between a tablet and laptop. Read our 2-in-1 laptop reviews to find out more.

Below, we've picked some popular tablets that have writing functionalities – you may need to buy a stylus or pen separately, though. We'd recommend reading our tablet reviews before buying.

If you're after a tablet, be sure to check our iPad and tablet deals to snag a bargain

10. Dehumidifier

“Having a dehumidifier would’ve been great, but one that wouldn’t have cost a fortune in energy bills – old, damp student houses were not fun.” Sabrina Sahota, Which? Writer and Researcher

Pros:

Combats damp.

Can help air dry clothes more quickly.

Helps the air in your home feel less sticky.

Cons:

You'll need to change the water tank often.

Can be loud while running.

Running costs can be really high for some models.

Our verdict:

It might not be the flashiest item on this list, but it is a good investment if your home suffers from damp. They're also one of the more expensive items on this list, so unless your accommodation has a damp problem, you probably don't need to bend over backwards to get one.

We wouldn't recommend spending more than £300 on one.

You can compare prices below on some of the models we've tested that cost under £260. Read our dehumidifier reviews to help you find a good model.

You can also read our guide on Which? member's most popular dehumidifiers

Are “uni starter packs” worth it?

Some online retailers like Uni Kit Out offer bundles on student living essentials that include things such as frying pans, hangers, towels, bedding, pillows and kitchen utensils. These can be a good way to get everything you need in one go at a lower cost, but they might not be the best items you could get for the price.

We'd recommend taking a look at our best non-stick frying pans, best saucepans, best chef's knives, best utility knives and best pillows, plus our guides on how to buy the best duvet and our favourite kitchen utensils for a tenner or less. You could pick up our Great Value recommendations that performed well in our tests.

If you're after new or extra furniture, retailers such as Ikea or Argos offer guides on what you might want at uni. We'd recommend holding off buying anything like a desk or bed until you actually see the accommodation you'll be living in – it might come already furnished.

What should I take to university?

Be sure to check your university's website if you're having trouble remembering what to pack – they might have a checklist or tips on their student life pages. UCAS has tips on what to pack, too.