Glass kettles have plenty of advantages. Unlike plastic or metal, glass makes it easier to spot limescale build-up, is free from chemicals such as BPA (an industrial chemical with possible harmful health effects), and it won't taint the smell or taste of your drink.

However, we’ve heard feedback from our members and read online comments about glass kettles shattering unexpectedly.

Some comments even express concerns about glass kettles suddenly exploding but we’ve found no evidence of this extreme fault in kettles purchased from well-known brands.

Having a glass kettle break while using it can be a distressing experience, but what might cause this? Read on to find out why and how glass kettles shatter and get tips to help prevent it from happening to you.

What might cause a glass kettle to shatter?

Glass kettles simply aren’t as durable as plastic or stainless-steel kettles, and can easily chip or crack if you accidentally knock them.

We’ve found the problem affects glass kettles regardless of the brand, but the issue first came to light when a Which? member reported the problem happening to their Russell Hobbs Classic Glass kettle.

Our member's letter said: ‘It worked well for a few weeks until a crack appeared in the spout. It continued to function until one day, the glass jug disintegrated in my daughter’s hand.’

We’ve tested this particular kettle in our test lab and didn’t find any defects, but have seen online that some owners have reported them cracking or shattering, even when not in use.

We’ve also received feedback from other Which? members about the same issue. One member wrote: ‘It’s remarkably fragile and a knock on it with the tap while filling it broke the glass enough to render it unusable’.

What the manufacturer said

Russell Hobbs Classic Glass Kettle

When we asked Russell Hobbs about the first incident mentioned, they told us:

‘It is common for glass kettles to break around the rim when the kettle has been filled via the spout. This can happen if the spout has been in contact with the tap and can result in fractures within the glass that are not always noticeable. When the water inside the kettle heats up when it’s switched on, these cracks can spread, which could potentially cause the kettle to break.

'Within our instruction manuals we do stress that the user should remove or lift the lid for filling, thus removing the potential for the glass to get damaged.'

Other glass kettle manufacturers also include safety warnings in their instruction manuals to warn about issues like these. The Sage Tea Maker's instruction manual includes the following safety warning:

‘The glass jug has been specially treated to make it stronger, more durable and safer than ordinary glass, however, it is not unbreakable. If dropped or struck extremely hard, it may break or weaken, and could at a later time shatter into many small pieces without apparent cause.’

Out of the 300+ online Amazon reviews for the Sage Tea Maker, a few mention broken glass, but these instances occurred after using the product for over three years or when cleaning it.

Aren't glass kettles made from toughened glass?

Sage The Tea Maker

Yes, kettles made by well-known brands are more likely to be made from either tempered or borosilicate glass. These types of glass are heat-resistant and capable of handling high temperatures of up to 170°C. They are also more resistant to mechanical stress, so are less likely to shatter than ordinary glass.

Tempered glass is soda-lime glass that has been heat-tempered. This material has a higher mechanical stress threshold than borosilicate glass so it can take more physical damage before it breaks. It’s also much cheaper and more environmentally friendly because it is 100% recyclable.

Borosilicate glass is a type of glass that contains silica and boron trioxide in high concentrations. It has a very low coefficient of thermal expansion, which means it will not crack under extreme temperature changes and is more resistant to thermal shock than tempered glass. Thermal shock is the sudden extreme changes in temperature, such as what happens when you pour hot water into a cold glass, causing it to crack.

As well as using tougher materials like these, manufacturers are also obliged to carry out rigorous safety tests to meet legal requirements designed to keep us safe while using their products.

How to avoid damaging a glass kettle

Despite being made from tougher materials, glass kettles are still less durable than those made of plastic or steel, and extra care needs to be taken when using and cleaning them.

These quick tips should help to prevent accidental damage.

Clean gently to avoid scratches Avoid using scouring pads, scrubbing brushes, or scourers which can leave small scratches on the glass. Household acids such as white vinegar and lemon juice are gentler than all-purpose descalers. If these don’t lift all the limescale, a microfibre cloth or a soft brush will help finish the job.

Handle with extra care A knock on a glass kettle’s body, or even putting it down with force, can be enough to cause tiny cracks to appear. This can speed up wear and tear, and over time, may lead to a hazardous incident such as the kettle shattering while in use.

Avoid sudden temperature changes You might empty your kettle and then realise that you need more hot water. The best practice is to refill with lukewarm water or to wait for the kettle to cool a little before adding cold water.

