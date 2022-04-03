'Why is my energy firm Ovo trying to collect a debt when I am in credit?'

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Dear Which?
A debt collection firm called IMFS is demanding we pay an outstanding balance of £58 on our energy bill.
We're getting phone calls and letters claiming we owed SSE this money, but we're Ovo customers. Our online Ovo account says we have £168 in credit.
I'm busy getting to grips with motherhood, this is all additional stress I could really do without, I don't know what to do.
How can I owe a debt I know nothing about?
Sara, Aylsham
Adam French, Which? Consumer rights expert saysu2026
Getting to grips with parenthood is hard enough, without getting hounded by a debt collection firm too.
You were a customer of the energy firm SSE was purchased by Ovo in January 2020, and its customers have been gradually moved across to the new owners.
Your account was moved to Ovo in November 2021.
We asked Ovo to explain how you could be in debt when your account clearly says you're in credit.
It told us it closed your SSE account based on an estimated reading and this debit balance was transferred over to your new account with OVO.
But two days later your final meter readings arrived which resulted in SSE issuing a new bill. A bill you had no idea existed until a debt collection firm began pursuing you.
An OVO Energy spokesperson said: 'we're very sorry to Mrs Brace for the experience she has received. To apologise, we have cleared the final balance as a goodwill gesture.'
